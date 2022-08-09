Read full article on original website
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
GB stars hope for encore in Munich’s trailblazing European Championships
Hodgkinson, Wightman, Muir and Worthington among the athletes from nine sports competing in the new multi-event games
Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead retires
LONDON (AP) — Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead is retiring from the sport. The 32-year-old Muirhead secured Britain’s only gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, having also won bronze in Sochi in 2014. “After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I...
BBC
FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week
Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
BBC
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
TechRadar
European Championships live stream: how to watch Munich 2022 online for free – athletics, gymnastics, rowing, cycling and more
It seems like yesterday that they were on top of the world, but Karsten Warholm, Marcell Jacobs and Dina Asher-Smith all have questions to answer and critics to silence at the European Championships. This is only the second edition of the multi-sport jamboree but it may also be the last of its kind, with athletics set to make a break for it once the final medals have been handed out. Here's how to watch a free 2022 European Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
BBC
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
Norwegian woman climber on track to break 'super peaks' record
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila has just three mountains left in her bid to climb the world's 14 "super peaks" in record time after successfully summiting Pakistan's Gasherbrum I, officials said Thursday. Five of the 14 super peaks are in Pakistan -- including K2, the world's second highest mountain -- and the country has enjoyed a record-breaking climbing season this year.
BBC
Robert Pope: Guinness-fuelled man runs width of Ireland in a day
A British marathon champion has run the width of the island of Ireland in less than 24 hours, seemingly becoming the first person to accomplish the feat. Robert Pope ran from Galway City on Ireland's west coast to the capital Dublin in just 23 hours and 39 minutes. The 44-year-old...
BBC
Aberdeen woman wins world's hardest ultra triathlon in Norway
An Aberdeen woman has won one of the world's toughest ultra triathlons in Norway. The Norseman Xtreme Triathlon involves a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a marathon. Eilidh Prise qualified for the event, which doubles up as the XTri World Championships, after winning Scotland's Celtman event last year.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA DOMINATES TEAM GERMANY IN OPENING GAME OF 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 summer edition of the World Junior Championship has officially commenced, and after the Czechs beat the Slovaks and Team Finland beat the Latvians, Team USA squared off against Team Germany. The Americans start the tournament as the reigning gold medalists at this tournament. Meanwhile, the Germans are a long shot to win but always have some high-end talent to monitor.
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
