Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner All Smiles On Date Night — Two Hours After Donald Trump Raid

What house raid by the FBI? A carefree Ivanka Trump stepped out for a date night with her husband not long after her dad's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI.

The daughter of Donald Trump was seen beaming as she and Jared Kushner grabbed a bite to eat in Minnesota on Monday, August 8. Ivanka and Jared reportedly were photographed leaving Rochester's Bleu Duck Kitchen, but not before eyewitnesses saw them enjoy some vino.

And while the couple appeared to not have a care in the world, as onlookers spilled they seemed to be in great moods, the same likely couldn't be said for Donald at that time.

Back in Palm Beach, Flor., FBI agents were searching every inch of the former President of the United States' home as his multitude of legal woes continues to mount. Authorities searched his estate as part of the investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there.

At the time of the raid, which took place about 2.5 hours before his daughter's date night, Donald was at Trump Tower in New York, later confirming in a statement that his "beautiful" home "is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” per CNN .

Donald added that the FBI "even broke into my safe."

The Justice Department has two active investigations involving the former President, the other being his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and January 6.

The FBI was in contact with the U.S. Secret Service before the raid took place to ensure authorities were allowed to access Donald's property without complications, CNN reported.

It's unclear how these probes will effect Donald's political career considering he is expected to announce in the coming months his bid for the White House in 2024.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was reportedly unaware of the search of Mar-a-Lago until it was reported in the news.

