The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), will host Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Born and raised in New York City, Morgan has become one of the most well-known and well-respected comedians in the U.S. His television appearances have included numerous stand-up specials, as well as a spot on the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1996–2003. He is best known to millions of 30 Rock fans as Tracy Jordan, his character on the show who shares more than a first name from Morgan’s real life. Most recently, he could be seen on the acclaimed TBS comedy The Last O.G.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO