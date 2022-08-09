ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comedian Tracy Morgan means “no disrespect” when he brings his tour to the Miramar Cultural Centre

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), will host Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Born and raised in New York City, Morgan has become one of the most well-known and well-respected comedians in the U.S. His television appearances have included numerous stand-up specials, as well as a spot on the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1996–2003. He is best known to millions of 30 Rock fans as Tracy Jordan, his character on the show who shares more than a first name from Morgan’s real life. Most recently, he could be seen on the acclaimed TBS comedy The Last O.G.
MIRAMAR, FL
City
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
@growwithco

Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips

Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Robert Allen to testify against co-defendants in killing of rapper XXXTentacion

MIAMI - One of the co-defendants in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion has accepted a plea deal and will be testifying for the state. Robert Allen plead guilty and will be testifying against his co-defendants. He is still looking at possibly life, but hoping for a better sentence. Surveillance video showed Allen outside of the motorcycle dealership on Dixie Highway in Deerfield where the rapper was shot and killed.Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of the rapper back on June 18, 2018. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot to death in an apparent robbery outside the RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.  
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Ll Cool J
thewestsidegazette.com

The Hatfields (BTU) and the McCoys (BPAA) of Broward Schools

I felt dirty and smelly, like I had been working for the old ABC septic tank cleaning company after reading the two letters, one from Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU) and one from Lisa Maxwell of Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA). To wade through the minutiae...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Ms. Julie Hunter has checked out her last book here on earth

We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Julie Hunter, Broward County Library’s former Associate Director for Public Service. The recipient of the Florida Library Association’s 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, Julie came to Broward County in 2002 as the executive director of the newly opened African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Prior to that, she held a similar position at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History in Atlanta, Georgia. She was promoted to Associate Director in 2007 and retired from Broward County in 2013 after 47 years as an esteemed library professional.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bmi#Grammy Award#Fl#Liv Nightclub#Bmi President#The New School
Click10.com

Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty

Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”

A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

