5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Comedian Tracy Morgan means “no disrespect” when he brings his tour to the Miramar Cultural Centre
The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), will host Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Born and raised in New York City, Morgan has become one of the most well-known and well-respected comedians in the U.S. His television appearances have included numerous stand-up specials, as well as a spot on the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1996–2003. He is best known to millions of 30 Rock fans as Tracy Jordan, his character on the show who shares more than a first name from Morgan’s real life. Most recently, he could be seen on the acclaimed TBS comedy The Last O.G.
Click10.com
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
sflcn.com
The VM Group Celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary All Over South Florida in Style
SOUTH FLORIDA – VM Group, Jamaica’s premiere financial organization, celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Independence as only VM can and introduced its renewed mission to “Transform Your Everyday”. Community Meeting & Lyme. The weekend of engaging activities began on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, with VM Group President...
Bad Bunny Is In Florida & The Menu At His New Miami Restaurant Just Dropped
Bad Bunny returned to Florida this weekend after making history at his Orlando show in March. While he was in the Central region, his new restaurant welcomed some customers for a food tasting. It's called Gekkō and it will open to the public this month, though some patrons have already...
Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips
Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
Robert Allen to testify against co-defendants in killing of rapper XXXTentacion
MIAMI - One of the co-defendants in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion has accepted a plea deal and will be testifying for the state. Robert Allen plead guilty and will be testifying against his co-defendants. He is still looking at possibly life, but hoping for a better sentence. Surveillance video showed Allen outside of the motorcycle dealership on Dixie Highway in Deerfield where the rapper was shot and killed.Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of the rapper back on June 18, 2018. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot to death in an apparent robbery outside the RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.
Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: LB Stanquan Clark Sets Commitment Date
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
thewestsidegazette.com
The Hatfields (BTU) and the McCoys (BPAA) of Broward Schools
I felt dirty and smelly, like I had been working for the old ABC septic tank cleaning company after reading the two letters, one from Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU) and one from Lisa Maxwell of Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA). To wade through the minutiae...
thewestsidegazette.com
Ms. Julie Hunter has checked out her last book here on earth
We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Julie Hunter, Broward County Library’s former Associate Director for Public Service. The recipient of the Florida Library Association’s 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, Julie came to Broward County in 2002 as the executive director of the newly opened African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Prior to that, she held a similar position at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History in Atlanta, Georgia. She was promoted to Associate Director in 2007 and retired from Broward County in 2013 after 47 years as an esteemed library professional.
Click10.com
Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty
Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
NBC Miami
Plea Deal Struck in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Pompano Beach
One of four suspects in the murder of local rapper XXXTentacion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants, according to his lawyer. “Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” attorney Jim Lewis said Friday. “He pled to a lesser included offense of...
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
Click10.com
Philanthropists put Miami’s Village (Free)dge food bank back in service
MIAMI – The day the Village (Free)dge closed was heartbreaking for the woman who opened it who had to turn people in need away. But a group of proactive philanthropists put a stop to the hopelessness and the food bank reopened to cheer. Sherina Jones first set up a...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
cw34.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
