Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Now Willing To Include Two First-Round Draft Picks In Deal For Nets’ Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has gone quiet since the initial hoopla over a potential Kyrie Irving deal — with the team’s leadership reportedly wanting to stay prudent in dealing with their trade assets. All signs point to the Lakers still trying to part with Russell Westbrook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The next few weeks are going to be filled with trade rumors as there are still some NBA All-Stars available on the trade block. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who may have torpedoed his own trade value with the ultimatum that he recently gave to the Brooklyn Nets.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested in Kevin Durant trade: How a deal might look
It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are the latest contending team that sees a Kevin Durant trade as a way
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?
Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Relationship Between Kevin Durant, Nets Can Be Salvaged
This despite the fact Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai and ultimatum — either to trade him, or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai, of course, said his coach and GM aren’t going anywhere. There is a sense Durant made such demands because he...
Sixers’ Tobias Harris Laughs Off Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris doesn’t spend much time on social media. However, on occasion, the veteran will scan through some of the comment sections related to him to respond to fans who have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative. After getting married last weekend, ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations
One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Complex
Chris Paul on HBCUs and PWIs: ‘Growing Up I Didn’t Know the Difference’
When it comes to Chris Paul’s decorated NBA career, there isn’t much he hasn’t accomplished. A 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, Paul is not only one of the greatest point guards the NBA has seen, but one of the greatest players ever, regardless of position. But...
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Says Jaylen Brown Being The Centerpiece Of The Kevin Durant Trade Package Shows Just How Valuable He Is
Everything seemed rosy for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics when they took a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it has been all downhill since then. They would lose the next 3 games and as is the case when you fall short, the team has been looking to upgrade their roster.
‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets
Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, Ben Simmons has emerged as a bit of a forgotten figure for the Brooklyn Nets. Well, not really, considering how the former Rookie of the Year was himself involved in a group chat scandal that saw him allegedly (virtually) walk out on his […] The post ‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Comments / 13