Brooklyn, NY

lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage

Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston

How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
Adrian Wojnarowski
Steve Nash
Colin Cowherd
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Relationship Between Kevin Durant, Nets Can Be Salvaged

This despite the fact Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai and ultimatum — either to trade him, or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai, of course, said his coach and GM aren’t going anywhere. There is a sense Durant made such demands because he...
AOL Corp

Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations

One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
ClutchPoints

‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets

Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, Ben Simmons has emerged as a bit of a forgotten figure for the Brooklyn Nets. Well, not really, considering how the former Rookie of the Year was himself involved in a group chat scandal that saw him allegedly (virtually) walk out on his […] The post ‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY

