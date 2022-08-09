Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO