ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Aston Villa survive late rally to see off Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Granit Xhaka
BBC

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sterling offers exit explanation

Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Nominated for UEFA Manager of the Year

Jürgen Klopp is part of the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Manager of the Year, joining Champion’s League and La Liga-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Premier League-winner Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Klopp’s Liverpool fell short in those two competitions, losing out on the final matchday to...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#Football Club#Crystal Palace#Bbc Sport
BBC

Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy