Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
ESPN
Aston Villa survive late rally to see off Everton
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's...
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
BBC
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
BBC
Sterling offers exit explanation
Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
SB Nation
Klopp Nominated for UEFA Manager of the Year
Jürgen Klopp is part of the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Manager of the Year, joining Champion’s League and La Liga-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Premier League-winner Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Klopp’s Liverpool fell short in those two competitions, losing out on the final matchday to...
UEFA・
Report: Manchester United To Try Again For Frenkie De Jong Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest
Manchester United are not giving up on Frenkie De Jong, which could mean that Barcelona may be able to make their move for Bernardo Silva this summer. As soon as Frenkie De Jong is offloaded by Barcelona, they can make an approach for Bernardo Silva.
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
Soccer-Juventus hit reset button in hope of reviving Serie A fortunes
Aug 11 (Reuters) - A trophyless 2021-22 campaign set the alarm bells ringing at Juventus and despite an encouraging start to their rebuild with the capture of some marquee names, the 36-times Serie A champions could face a challenging road ahead.
