3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
‘Right guys in the right places’: How BYU football plans to improve its defense against the run
After No. 10 Wisconsin rolled up 491 yards, including 235 on the ground, on BYU in a 40-6 romp over the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2017, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki didn’t panic or make any wholesale changes to his schemes when the Cougars traveled to Madison the following year.
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
Utah’s Junior Tafuna eager to improve after being named Pac-12’s top freshman defender last year
Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna woke up one morning last December and received news that, for him, was stunning, exciting and humbling. That’s when he learned he had been named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. “I was kind of shocked,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty...
How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert
Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published. Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should...
Why BYU could bring some chaos to the College Football Playoff race (think more spoiler role)
Unlike Utah, BYU isn’t seen as a College Football Playoff contender this season. The Cougars, though, do have a challenging schedule that, if they were to go undefeated, could change that as the program plays its final year of independence in 2022. What’s more likely, however, is that BYU...
High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish
In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
BYU adding upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance game day experience for corporate partners
More upgrades are coming to BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance the game day experience for the football program’s corporate partners, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Thursday. Among the upgrades:. • From Blue Zone to Club 22:. The sponsor hospitality area formerly known as the Blue Zone, located...
Why BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick loves his ‘no-name’ offense
As his first group interview of BYU’s 2022 preseason training camp was winding down on Monday, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked if his offense has a catchy nickname yet. It was called RVO — Reliable Violent Offense — when Jeff Grimes was BYU’s OC from 2018 to 2020...
Donovan Mitchell Cheers On Utah Little League World Series Hopefuls
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow Canyon is on the brink of the Little League World Series and has created fans around the state of Utah, including Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard tweeted his support for the team that won their regional semifinal on Tuesday night. “Shoutout to...
High school football: Riverton edges Syracuse in season-opening thriller with big plays, stifling second-half defense
Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.
High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener
Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Utah’s Hogle Zoo to expand, open ‘different kind of exhibit’ in 2023
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox remembers the first time he visited Utah's Hogle Zoo. His family didn't have a lot of money growing up, but his grandparents saved up for a trip to the zoo east of Salt Lake City when he was about 6 or 7 years old. Those are memories he still treasures all these years later.
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
