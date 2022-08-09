ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. sending another $1 billion in weapons, ammo to Ukraine in Russia war

By By Mike Sunnucks Herald & News
 4 days ago

The U.S. is sending another $1 billion in arms and ammunition to Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.

The latest U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine brings total American military outlays to European war zone to $9.1 billion, according to the Pentagon.

The latest arms package includes rocket and howitzer systems, munitions, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, Claymore anti-personnel munitions and 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

The Biden administration has the authority to transfer weapon and ammunition to other countries.

"This is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority to date," said Colin Kahl, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, of the Biden administration’s outlays to Ukraine. "The package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons and equipment — the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country."

The $1 billion U.S. shipment also includes 75,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, 20,000 rounds of mortar ammunition for surface-to-air missile systems as well as more Javelin and anti-armor weapons systems.

"These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east, and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere," Kahl said in a Pentagon statement.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the Biden administration has imposed economic sanctions against Moscow. The U.S. administration has also sent approximately $9.1 billion to back Ukraine’s war effort and President Vladimir Zelenskyy fight against Russian rivals.

Part of the U.S. shipments includes guided rocket systems that can travel more than 43 miles and have 200-pound warheads.

"This is a 200-pound warhead, it's kind of the equivalent of an airstrike, frankly — a precision-guided airstrike. These are GPS-guided munitions. They've been very effective in hitting things that previously the Ukrainians had difficulty hitting reliably,” Kahl said.

#Ukraine War#Pentagon#War Zone#Russian#American#European#Ukrainians
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

