Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
John Glenn Falcons Embrace New Head Coach John Barron
WALKERTON — Over at John Glenn, the Falcons are under new management. John Barron has taken over the program after spending the past 17 seasons at Plymouth. During that stretch, he led the Rockies to the sectional title game six times. Barron enters his 18th season as a head...
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on expansion project
A local Catholic school will soon have room for 50 to 100 more students. Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville officially broke ground on a three-million-dollar, two-classroom addition Wednesday. It was made possible by a $1.25 million gift from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation — later increased to $1.95 million to keep up with rising costs — in cooperation with the Big Shoulders Fund, which aims to boost Catholic school access to low-income children.
WIBW
Fort Riley’s own Apache makes grand entrance to Indiana speedboat race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Fort Riley’s very own Apache helicopters made a grand entrance to open the Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race in Indiana. The First Infantry Division at Fort Riley says one of the highlights of the 13th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race in Michigan City, Ind., between Aug. 5 and 7, was the appearance of its AH-64 Apache helicopter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Now Warsaw
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Inside Indiana Business
Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Buffalo $4.4M English Inspired Estate Comes Complete with Authentic Pub
Downton Abbey fans will love this one. Here's a chance to live like Michigan lakeside royalty in this English-inspired estate on the market in New Buffalo. When I first caught a glimpse of this mansion, I thought I was checking out a listing from "across the pond" instead of the west side of the state. At first look, you would imagine seeing the house staff walking out to greet you. Duke and Dutchesses this one is very cool.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Leads to Officer's Suspension
(La Porte, IN) - A police officer in the City of La Porte has been suspended. According to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, the officer was arrested early this morning by Trail Creek Police. So far, the name of the officer has not been released. Brettin said the officer...
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
Comments / 0