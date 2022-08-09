Report: Bernardo Silva's Transfer To Barcelona Would Require Significant Fee
There are rumours circulating Spain that Manchester City and Barcelona have agreed a fee lower than €80million for Bernardo Silva, but reports in England suggest any deal for the player would have to be a significant amount for City to part ways.
Bernard Silva is open to the move, but City will have to have a replacement for the player before they allow him to leave the club.
According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, any deal that sees Bernardo Silva leave Manchester City this summer would have to be for a significant fee. Reports in Spain suggest the fee is around €50million, but English reporters have rubbished them claims.
City would also need to have a replacement in place before allowing Bernardo to leave the club. Lucas Paqueta has been linked to the club, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City have him on a list of replacements in case Bernardo does leave.
Barcelona really want the player, and are waiting to see what happens with the Frenkie De Jong situation before fully lauching a pursuit for Bernardo. The Catalan club have informed Manchester City to expect a bid before the end of the window.
Bernardo Silva has a contract with City until 2025, so the club are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.
