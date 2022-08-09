Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title
The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: As Long As There's A Path To World Title, I Want To Fight Anyone That's In My Way
Vergil Ortiz Jr. hopes to figure out his next move soon, even as there remains a logjam at the top of the welterweight division. All of the major hardware is currently occupied by Errol Spence (28-0, 22KOs; WBA/WBC/IBF) and Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs; WBO), who for months have been working out terms for a potential showdown later this year. The top contenders in the division are forced to play the waiting game, though with fighters like Ortiz already making moves to secure their place in line for when a title shot becomes available.
Boxing Scene
Roben Torres Discusses Cristian Baez Clash, Training Camp
Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), who is making a case for being the 2022 Prospect of the Year, is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on August 20, 2022. Torres, who is wrapping up training camp, will battle Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round main event which looks to be Torres' toughest fight to date.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Wilder-Helenius, Spence-Crawford, Paul-Rahman, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, and much more. How goes it? Got into a little debate about the cancelled Paul vs Rahman fight this past weekend....
Boxing Scene
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson or Tank After Roger Gutierrez Fight
Hector Luis Garcia (15-0) picked up the biggest win of his career in February when he upset the previously unbeaten Chris Colbert (16-1) in Las Vegas. The bout topped a Showtime tripleheader. Garcia entered the fight as high as a 50-1 to underdog in some sports books. He dropped Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Let’s Face It, I'm 40 Years Old and Nearing My Retirement
IBF, WBA, IBO middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, 40-years-old, admits he's very close to retirement. A decisive loss in his upcoming ring return could certainly send him into retirement sooner than later. On September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golovkin will move up to 168-pounds to challenge career...
Boxing Scene
Cody Crowley: I Would Love To Fight Stanionis; Don't See Anything There I Can't Handle
Cody Crowley expects to return to the ring sometime in November. The Canadian southpaw’s opponent hasn’t been chosen, but Crowley considers Eimantas Stanionis a realistic target. The 147-pound contender immediately identified the unbeaten WBA world welterweight champion as his preferred opponent during a recent appearance on “The PBC Podcast.”
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I'm An Elusive, Dynamic, Outspoken & Entertaining Fighter You Can Rely On
It’ll be “the takeover” attempt take two for Teofimo Lopez Jr. when the former unified lightweight champion moves up to 140 pounds to fight Pedro Campa this Saturday at Resorts World in Las Vegas on ESPN. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since losing his titles...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Anthony Yigit, Jacob Bank, Haro Matevosyan, More
Danish super middle prospect Jacob Bank (7-0) takes on Germany-based Dominican veteran Rafael Bejaran (30-7-1) October 1 in Kolding on a TK promotion. The undercard features the return of cruiserweight Ditlev Rossing (14-0) and super welterweight Mikkel Nielsen (9-2). .................................. Norway Fight Night is back in action in Trondheim on...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campa: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
‘The Takeover’ officially transitions to The Takeback. Former lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will now set his sights on the junior welterweight division, beginning with a scheduled ten-round clash with Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Both fighters made weight for their ESPN-televised main event which will take place Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Hebert Conceicao, Olympic Gold Medal Winner, Set For Pro Debut
Olympic gold medallist Hebert Conceicao will be unleashed into the professional ranks this weekend. The Brazilian hero, who claimed gold in spectacular fashion in Tokyo last summer, makes his professional debut on Saturday night in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a show staged by LIFT Promotions. Probellum fighter Conceicao dramatically knocked out...
Boxing Scene
Zayas: 154 Should Be The First Weight Class I Win A World Title At
There was a point where Xander Zayas thought he could win his first major title as a welterweight. That dream shifted in a hurry as the growing teenager and his team realized such an opportunity wasn’t going to come in the short time he could comfortably hit the mark. Shortly after his win over Larry Fryers last June in Las Vegas, the decision came to move up to junior middleweight where Zayas will compete for the fifth straight time—and far more than that beyond Saturday as he finally feels at home.
Boxing Scene
Juan Huertas vs. Miguel Madueno Tops September 9 ProBox Card
Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino lightweight title against Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno ProBox TV’s September 9 main event. These two ‘banger/punchers’ will fight at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and the card will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. Reveals His Father Has Not Spoken To Him Since Benn Fight Was Made
Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that his father was opposed to him facing Conor Benn on October 8 and has not spoken to him since the fight was confirmed. Eubank Jr and Benn went head-to-head at a press conference on Friday to announce their clash at London’s O2 Arena, which continues the family feud that saw their famous fathers – Chris Sr and Nigel – clash in two memorable fights in the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Brandun Lee-Will Madera Rescheduled For August 20 On Broner-Figueroa Undercard
The first survivor from the Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. fallout has been revealed. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for the previously scheduled Brandun Lee-Will Madera bout to land on the August 20 Showtime card at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ten-round bout will take place on the undercard preceding the Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader headlined by a scheduled 12-round junior welterweight contest between former titlists Adrien Broner and Omar Figueroa.
Boxing Scene
Ruben Torres vs. Cristian Baez Set For August 20 in Corona, California
A stellar card for what should be a hot summer night is being set by Thompson Boxing this coming Saturday, August 20 in Corona, CA. The main event will feature rising lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), from South Central Los Angeles, who will put it all on the line against equally heavy-handed and knockout artist, Cristian “Guarico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) from San Juan de Los Morros, Venezuela. Torres vs. Baez is a 10-round bout that will headline the properly dubbed “Path To Glory” event.
Boxing Scene
Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
Boxing Scene
Former Middleweight Titlist David Lemieux Announcements Retirement
Light of heart and head held high, Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition. The ex-IBF middle-weight Champion of the World has not only made boxing history with his unforgettable performances, he has also been a foundation of the Eye of the Tiger story. Eye Of The Tiger Management...
