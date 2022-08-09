Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'Likely' Out for 2022 NFL Season

The standout offensive tackle for the New York Jets suffered a knee injury in training camp that will require season-ending surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star and current New York Jet Mekhi Becton's 2022 season is over before it even got a chance to begin.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday that the offensive tackle's season is "likely" over after suffering a knee injury during training camp on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, and will be seeing a surgeon on Wednesday.

This will be the second consecutive season that Becton has suffered a season-ending knee injury. In Week One against the Panthers last year, he suffered a left knee cap dislocation and MCL sprain. While the original prognosis was 4-6 weeks, Becton would not play another game that season.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound left tackle began his career with a promising rookie campaign. He played in 14 games during the 2020 season, and was ranked as the No. 31 overall tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The Highland Springs, Va. native started all 33 games in which he played during his time at Louisville. He helped establish a resurgent Cardinals offense in 2019, was named First Team All-ACC as junior, and named the recipient of the 2019 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was selected by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

(Photo of Mekhi Becton: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

