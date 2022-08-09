Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
7 Dreamy Honeymoon Hotels in Sonoma County
With more than 425 wineries, an epic food scene, a striking coastline and towering redwoods, it’s easy to understand why Sonoma County is a honeymoon hotspot. There are plenty of picture perfect local hotels to check into after saying “I do,” from expansive luxury resorts to intimate, family-owned inns. Click through the above gallery for seven favorites.
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa entrepreneur hopes Seismocon quake device will help homeowners in the next ‘big one’
When Mike Sjoblom raced out of his Napa home on an early summer Sunday morning in 2014, the businessman hesitated to go back inside. “My house went back and forth for 20 seconds,” he said, recalling the 6.0 magnitude Napa earthquake that killed one person, injured more than 200 and caused $1 billion in damage.
ksro.com
Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage
About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
Wetlands advocates work to raise Highway 37
When Kendall Webster gazes across the levees and farmland in southern Sonoma County, she can envision the tidal marshes that once flushed water back and forth from meandering waterways to San Pablo Bay.
ksro.com
Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan
After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
KTVU FOX 2
Drought-friendly plants invigorate California yards
Green yards are still possible. Cricket Riley from the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery walks us through the plants and shrubs that will live well under drought conditions.
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out
Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives. Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.
The Daily 08-10-22: Want to get into the Bay Area housing market? Buy somewhere else
If buyers can't afford a home in the Bay Area real estate market, they're trying a new strategy: buying a vacation home as an investment property. Read more. • 'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis • Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family brawl breaks out
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa, Solano among California transit agencies getting $236 million for zero-emission bus transition
Fairfield and the Napa Valley transit agency are among 17 local governments and transit agencies in California to receive part of over $236 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to aid the transition to zero-emission buses. About $12 million goes to Fairfield’s FAST Bus Fleet Electrification Project,...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma
LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
sonomamag.com
Best Things to Eat, Drink and Do Close to SMART Stations
If you’re not a commuter to Santa Rosa, Petaluma or one of the other towns along the SMART train route, you might not have had a chance to ride the North Bay’s passenger rail line. But with a dozen stops from the Sonoma County Airport to Larkspur and a handful more planned, there is more to do along the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit line than go to the office.
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
