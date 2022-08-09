He has 125 career saves and was an All-Star in 2016. The Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to their active Major League roster, the club announced Saturday. Familia, 32, has a 33-26 record, 3.46 ERA, and 125 saves in over 11 years in the Majors. He spent six years with the New York Mets, played for the Oakland Athletics briefly in 2018, then returned to the Mets for three more seasons.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO