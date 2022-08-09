ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Justin Reid kicks extra point for Chiefs vs Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one

The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Deshaun Watson’s apology doesn’t do much for many fans

Deshaun Watson’s “non” apology doesn’t sit well with many. Before the Cleveland Browns took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aditi Kinkhabwala got an opportunity to talk to embattled Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson, who would go on to look a bit rough in his preseason debut, spoke to Kinkhabwala about a few things, one of which involved his reaction to the ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Panthers’ DJ Moore breaks up altercation between fans

The Carolina Panthers hosted their annual “Fan Fest” on Thursday night, and the typically laid-back event turned serious for two fans at Bank of America Stadium. Fortunately, star wide receiver DJ Moore was there to diffuse the situation. Two fans appeared as though they were about to get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
