Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
thecomeback.com
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
Justin Reid kicks extra point for Chiefs vs Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one
The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
Deshaun Watson’s apology doesn’t do much for many fans
Deshaun Watson’s “non” apology doesn’t sit well with many. Before the Cleveland Browns took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aditi Kinkhabwala got an opportunity to talk to embattled Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson, who would go on to look a bit rough in his preseason debut, spoke to Kinkhabwala about a few things, one of which involved his reaction to the ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?
The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
WATCH: JJ Jones makes impressive catch at North Carolina practice
JJ Jones, a wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels, made an impressive catch during Fall camp. The pass, which is nearly broken up by a defensive back, gets tipped in the air, where Jones is able to haul it in and break free for a score. Watch JJ...
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Tosses First Pitch at Royals Game
JRE can now be considered a dual-sport athlete.
