The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO