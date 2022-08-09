Read full article on original website
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rabiot, Aubameyang, Lodi, Tierney, Dennis, Bailly, Depay
Paris St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French) United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
BBC
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
BBC
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
SB Nation
Klopp Nominated for UEFA Manager of the Year
Jürgen Klopp is part of the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Manager of the Year, joining Champion’s League and La Liga-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Premier League-winner Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Klopp’s Liverpool fell short in those two competitions, losing out on the final matchday to...
UEFA・
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Bees run riot in first half to humiliate visitors
Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating defeat at Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea. Mathias Jensen doubled the...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
