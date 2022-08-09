ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Granit Xhaka
BBC

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#Football Club#Crystal Palace#Bbc Sport
BBC

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Nominated for UEFA Manager of the Year

Jürgen Klopp is part of the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Manager of the Year, joining Champion’s League and La Liga-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Premier League-winner Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Klopp’s Liverpool fell short in those two competitions, losing out on the final matchday to...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy