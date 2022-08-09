Read full article on original website
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in grisly 1982 killing of California girl
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl before stabbing her 59 times in 1982 was arrested at his home this week and charged with the 40-year-old murder. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, of Maui, is charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of...
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
Gang member sentenced for attempted murder on Highway 41
A gang member has received his sentence for a shooting on a Fresno County highway in 2020.
Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
Old Town Clovis double murder trial starts with 1st view of surveillance video
Surveillance video from a Clovis bar leaves no doubt about who pulled the trigger and killed two people last May, but the shooter is now hoping a jury will cut him a break.
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
Washington Examiner
'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers
A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
Clovis police release bodycam video in woman's death
The woman, 35-year-old Isabel De la Torre, died after being restrained by officers. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming excessive force by Clovis police.
Owner cited for leaving dogs in hot SUV, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pet owner has been cited after he was caught leaving his dogs in a hot SUV, Clovis police say. On Wednesday, officers and Clovis Animal Services responded to the area of Clovis and Herndon avenues, where authorities say two dogs were found locked inside a hot SUV with its windows […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police Holding DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022
Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM at an undisclosed location within the City of Clovis. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of...
KMPH.com
4 suspects wanted after theft and fraud at Clovis Costco, police say
CLOVIS, Claif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department is looking for four suspects who they say broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at a Costco in Clovis. Clovis Police suspect these four people of breaking into a customer’s car in the Costco parking lot on Shaw and Clovis Avenue.
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom honors fallen Caltrans worker 8.8.22
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Engineer Ali Shabazz:. “Jennifer and I were very saddened to learn of the untimely loss of Ali Shabazz, a dedicated Caltrans employee who served the people of California for more than 16 years. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and his many friends and Caltrans colleagues during this painful time.”
