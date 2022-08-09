ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers

Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police Holding DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022

Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM at an undisclosed location within the City of Clovis. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

4 suspects wanted after theft and fraud at Clovis Costco, police say

CLOVIS, Claif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department is looking for four suspects who they say broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at a Costco in Clovis. Clovis Police suspect these four people of breaking into a customer’s car in the Costco parking lot on Shaw and Clovis Avenue.
CLOVIS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom honors fallen Caltrans worker 8.8.22

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Engineer Ali Shabazz:. “Jennifer and I were very saddened to learn of the untimely loss of Ali Shabazz, a dedicated Caltrans employee who served the people of California for more than 16 years. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and his many friends and Caltrans colleagues during this painful time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

