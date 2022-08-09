Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Yardbarker
Vegas’ Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a series in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division through a Canucks-tinted lens. That’s right, it’s the middle of August, and we have NHL news that affects your Vancouver Canucks quite a bit. After injuries ultimately derailed...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS PROSPECT FABIAN LYSELL GOES TOP SHELF FROM RAZOR-SHARP ANGLE (VIDEO)
The Boston Bruins may have missed out on Mat Barzal three times in a row in 2015, but their 2021 21st overall pick looks promising. Fabian Lysell put Team Austria to bed and tucked them in with this shot. Very reminiscent of another Swede I know named Filip Forsberg, ever heard of him?
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Rangers Roundup: Brennan Othmann scratched, and Jacob Trouba recap video
Rangers fans wanting to watch 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann play in Canada’s opening match at the World Junior Championship were disappointed. Othmann was scratched for Canada’s 5-2 win over Austria on Wednesday. In the team’s exhibition match against Sweden in preparation for the tournament, Othmann took...
Yardbarker
Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League
During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS LOOKING TO HIRE THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FOR TV ANALYST ROLE
With former Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk leaving the team to join the Seattle Kraken as a TV colour analyst, the same role he had in Chicago, the organization is searching for a replacement. According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks are interested in bringing back three-time Stanley Cup...
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
Former Maple Leafs first rounder Rodion Amirov hopes to return to hockey by November
In a lengthy interview with Russian newspaper Sports Express, translated by Sports Illustrated and discussed by David Alter, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis and treatment, as well as his planned return to hockey. Amirov explained that he received a hit to the head while playing for Ufa Salavat Yulaev of the KHL early last season and began to experience symptoms typical of a head injury. With the issue persistent, Amirov sought the help of specialists in Germany back in October who, after several months, confirmed the worst to him in January: a brain tumor.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
POSSIBLE LANDING SPOTS FOR JOE THORNTON
Joe Thornton has yet to retire from the NHL, even at 43-years-old. The long-time San Jose Shark spent last season with the Florida Panthers, racking up 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 34 games. The veteran center played mostly on the fourth line in a leadership role. Here are some possible landing spots for him to play another season in the NHL.
markerzone.com
WORST DECISIONS MADE LAST SEASON BY NHL TEAMS
The 2021-22 NHL season had plenty of surprising twists and turns along the way. The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's chance at a three-peat, and the Maple Leafs and Wild continued their struggles in the playoffs. Here is a look at some of the worst decisions made over the course of last season.
markerzone.com
BELOVED EDMONTON OILERS FAN BEN STELTER HAS PASSED AWAY
He was referred to as the Edmonton Oilers' good luck charm. The family of Ben Stelter, the six-year-old who was battling cancer, has confirmed the boy has died. "The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."
NHL
San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
