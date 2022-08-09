ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense

When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History

(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
HERSHEY, PA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League

During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success

Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former Maple Leafs first rounder Rodion Amirov hopes to return to hockey by November

In a lengthy interview with Russian newspaper Sports Express, translated by Sports Illustrated and discussed by David Alter, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis and treatment, as well as his planned return to hockey. Amirov explained that he received a hit to the head while playing for Ufa Salavat Yulaev of the KHL early last season and began to experience symptoms typical of a head injury. With the issue persistent, Amirov sought the help of specialists in Germany back in October who, after several months, confirmed the worst to him in January: a brain tumor.
NHL
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
markerzone.com

POSSIBLE LANDING SPOTS FOR JOE THORNTON

Joe Thornton has yet to retire from the NHL, even at 43-years-old. The long-time San Jose Shark spent last season with the Florida Panthers, racking up 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 34 games. The veteran center played mostly on the fourth line in a leadership role. Here are some possible landing spots for him to play another season in the NHL.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

WORST DECISIONS MADE LAST SEASON BY NHL TEAMS

The 2021-22 NHL season had plenty of surprising twists and turns along the way. The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's chance at a three-peat, and the Maple Leafs and Wild continued their struggles in the playoffs. Here is a look at some of the worst decisions made over the course of last season.
NHL
markerzone.com

BELOVED EDMONTON OILERS FAN BEN STELTER HAS PASSED AWAY

He was referred to as the Edmonton Oilers' good luck charm. The family of Ben Stelter, the six-year-old who was battling cancer, has confirmed the boy has died. "The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."
NHL
NHL

San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
SAN JOSE, CA

