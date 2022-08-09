ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years. “We are excited and grateful...
Darby calls on men to take active role in school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Principal of North Charleston High School is calling on men to step up this school year and play a more active role in the lives of students. Principal Henry Darby says mothers are already doing their part to play influential roles in their children’s education and now it’s time for fathers to do the same. Darby is calling a community meeting.
35 teaching positions open in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
Back to school poses challenges for some Latin families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s lots of excitement in the Lowcountry as the new school year is just about to kick off, however, leaders of the Latin Exchange Club say back-to-school can be a challenging time for many Latin families. “The Latin community is struggling paycheck-to-paycheck,” Henry Grace, president of the Latin Exchange Club, said. […]
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
Share your kids’ 2022 Back to School photos!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry students go back to school for the 2022-2023 school year this coming week. As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces. Share your family’s back-to-school photos by uploading them here:. If you post...
Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday. The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year. The hotline will open Monday morning and run through...
Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
SC Works Trident To Host Hybrid Public Sector Career Fair

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and SC Works Trident will host a Public Sector Career Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to provide public sector employers an opportunity to connect with prospective employees. In order to maximize impact and accessibility, the event will be held in two parts, with a virtual...
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Lowcountry high school football - jamboree scores (8/12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday Night Lights back in action this weekend with two jamborees happening in the Lowcountry. The inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree at Wando High School and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree returned to Berkeley High School. CCSD Football Jamboree. James Island 7 - Wando 0. West...
