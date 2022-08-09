Read full article on original website
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years. “We are excited and grateful...
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program. A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and...
Darby calls on men to take active role in school year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Principal of North Charleston High School is calling on men to step up this school year and play a more active role in the lives of students. Principal Henry Darby says mothers are already doing their part to play influential roles in their children’s education and now it’s time for fathers to do the same. Darby is calling a community meeting.
35 teaching positions open in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
One on one with Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two thousand students will head back to class in Dorchester District Four next week. After several changes in top leadership within the district, Gerald Wright came out of retirement for his first superintendent role to become the district’s leader. “Hopefully we can move forward and make this the district everyone […]
Charleston Co. School District launches Newcomer Center for non-English speaking students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students who struggle to speak English will now be able to attend the district’s Newcomer Center, located on the R.B. Stall High School Campus. The center aims to provide an “intensive English acquisition school within the school to help scholars acclimate to the Charleston County School District”.
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
Back to school poses challenges for some Latin families
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s lots of excitement in the Lowcountry as the new school year is just about to kick off, however, leaders of the Latin Exchange Club say back-to-school can be a challenging time for many Latin families. “The Latin community is struggling paycheck-to-paycheck,” Henry Grace, president of the Latin Exchange Club, said. […]
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
Share your kids’ 2022 Back to School photos!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry students go back to school for the 2022-2023 school year this coming week. As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces. Share your family’s back-to-school photos by uploading them here:. If you post...
Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday. The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year. The hotline will open Monday morning and run through...
New Daniel Island School assistant principal: ‘My door is always open’
The Daniel Island School’s new assistant principal, Jay Burnsworth, has a favorite word: fantastic. His favorite philosophy: to treat people with kindness and respect. Burnsworth hopes his enthusiasm and compassion will connect with students when they return to school next week. “I want them to know my door is...
Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
SC Works Trident To Host Hybrid Public Sector Career Fair
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and SC Works Trident will host a Public Sector Career Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to provide public sector employers an opportunity to connect with prospective employees. In order to maximize impact and accessibility, the event will be held in two parts, with a virtual...
Charleston City Council to review updated requirements for late night businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Certain Charleston businesses may soon have to meet specific standards to continue operating late at night. The city has been working on updates to its late-night establishment ordinance since last fall. The city defines a late-night establishment as any business that serves alcohol and operates past...
VIDEO: Charleston County Parks hosting inclusive prom
VIDEO: Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’. Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision.
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Lowcountry high school football - jamboree scores (8/12)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday Night Lights back in action this weekend with two jamborees happening in the Lowcountry. The inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree at Wando High School and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree returned to Berkeley High School. CCSD Football Jamboree. James Island 7 - Wando 0. West...
