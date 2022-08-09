ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're in love with this leaked Xbox Elite Series 2 controller design

By Rhys Wood
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Microsoft / Future)

Is the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller getting a brand new color variant -- a White Edition?

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has so far been available only in its default black color scheme. But a short clip shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by leaker Rebs Gaming shows off a new white edition in the flesh.

The clip starts by showing the premium Xbox Series X|S controller's box. Next, we're given a look at the controller itself, which wears a clean, white-on-black coat.

All the usual Elite Controller bells and whistles are accounted for. That includes the carry case, swappable analog sticks and customizable back paddle buttons. It looks like the genuine article, though we've heard nothing from Microsoft to confirm if or when the pad will actually be released.

A sign of pads to come?

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March. Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCuAugust 8, 2022

Okay, sure, the White Edition isn't exactly the most daring design Microsoft could've chosen for its Elite pad. But it's nonetheless eye-catching. I think that keeping certain parts of the controller black – like the sticks and grips – is a smart aesthetic choice. They contrast really nicely with the white center.

The Elite Series 2 is an excellent controller. But it's lacking the one thing that the regular Xbox Wireless Controller has in abundance: color options. We've seen countless bold designs for the standard Xbox controller, including an eye-popping special edition for Forza Horizon 5 and a stunning hot pink design. But the Elite hasn't really had the same treatment yet.

I hope that this new White Edition not only comes to market, but that it's also a gateway for more ambitious designs for Xbox's top pad. Seriously, a purple Elite pad would be an instant buy for me, and probably for many others, too.

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for app developers, IT firms, toy sellers and the main TechRadar site. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14, Halo Infinite or Sea of Thieves.

TechRadar

TechRadar

