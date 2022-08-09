Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
"Ears" to a Big Weekend in Mendota, Starting Today
The annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. The “corn”-ucopia of food will include 50 tons of free, hot, buttered sweet corn, festival food, and regional and ethnic cuisine. Organizers expect about 60 thousand visitors over the festival's four days. Besides a figurative silo full of corn, you can count on craft tents with more than 200 vendors.
walls102.com
75th Annual Sweet Corn Queen Crowned
MENDOTA – The 75th Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Queen was crowned Friday night. Maya Martin was crowned the Sweet Corn Queen. She is daughter of Jason and Lisa Martin and was sponsored by The Rotary Club of Mendota. Elizabeth Schillinger was selected as Miss Congeniality. Paige Manning and Aliza Salinas-Cervantes were chosen to be attendants.
walls102.com
75th Annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Mendota
MENDOTA – A weekend of fun and entertainment kicks off in Mendota for the 75th annual Sweet Corn Festival tonight. This evening the carnival midway opens at 6 PM, and activities are scheduled all weekend long, including the giveaway of free sweet corn on Sunday. Friday night is the Queen Pageant and Saturday morning the Mini Royalty Pageant. Capping off the fun, the grand parade weaves through the streets of Mendota at 1 PM Sunday ahead of the famous free sweet corn at 2 PM.
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
starvedrock.media
Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. No further details are available.
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 11:30 Saturday: Two killed on I-80 at Morris Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
nrgmediadixon.com
Topic of Sober Home Strikes a Chord With Residents as a Good Size Crowd Shows Up to Dixon Town Hall Meeting
The topic of Recovery and Sober Homes being established in Dixon seemed to have struck a chord with citizens as a good size crowd showed up to the City Hosted Town Hall Meeting dealing on the subject. The Town Hall was held at the Loveland Community House Tuesday night. Many...
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
wcsjnews.com
Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night
After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
wcsjnews.com
Semi Fire Reported in Morris
First responders were called to a semi fire that occurred in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center in Morris around 3:10 this morning. The Morris Fire Department said a Kenworth semi caught on fire which caused a 50 gallon diesel fuel spill on scene. The semi was a total loss and the estimated damagers are around $60,000.
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues
Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
