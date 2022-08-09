Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
One cat, lots of books, maybe a few ghosts: Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop makes a move
On a recent Thursday, without fanfare, Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop held the softest of soft openings at its new home. For the downtown Mobile business, it was the start of a new chapter in a story nearly four years in the making (or more than 80 years, depending on how you count it). The move itself was in the works for two weeks (more like seven months, really). And while it involved exactly one cat, there’s no telling how many books or ghosts were involved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police had some backyard fun with a whole bunch of kids Friday afternoon. They hosted their first ever Back to School Back Yard Bash at Joe Louis Patrick Park, and it was a hit. Kids of all ages took their swing at dunking Daphne Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cake Decorating with Dropout Bakery
Lacey with Dropout Bakery shows us some great tips for decorating next-level cakes! Watch the video to see how she dresses up a special “10″ cake for Studio 10. Bake cake in a deep sheet pan. Let cool. Cut cake horizontally down the middle. Print out a large letter or number and cut it out, place on top of cake, and use a knife to cut around the letter or number.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
thepulsepensacola.com
Terror in the Theater Milton’s Haunted Imogene Halloween Attraction and Paranormal Investigation!
Date and Time: October 15, 2022 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Location: Imogene Theater, 6866 Caroline Street, Milton, FL 32570. * Halloween Haunted House Attraction $15 (10 AM to 6 PM) Runs all day. Guests enjoy a spine-chilling mix of special effects, actors, costumes, story-telling, and exhilarating surprises blended with Imogene’s haunted history.
WALA-TV FOX10
Girl Scouts Leading Leadies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is pleased to announce that we are accepting nominations for our 2022 Leading Ladies and Leading Workplace for Women until Friday, September 2. Recognizing such outstanding women in the community is at the core of the Girl Scouts mission. We have recognized some phenomenal women and workplaces who support women in the previous years, and we know this year will be no exception!
WPMI
Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
WALA-TV FOX10
Having fun at the Pickleball court in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the decreasing amount of Americans who have never heard of pickleball, they will soon. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. With nearly five million people playing, courts are popping up all around us here, and throughout the country. FOX10 News photojournalist Lauren Beasley...
WALA-TV FOX10
Nominate someone for Mobile Bay Magazine’s ‘40 under 40′ issue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Magazine Editor Maggie Lacey joined us on Studio10 to talk about nominated someone for their ‘40 under 40′ awards. Now in its 14th year, 40 Under 40 is a program designed to recognize the top individuals younger than age 40 who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to the Bay area community. While most of the winners will be selected from the business and professional community, winners will also be picked from other areas, including the arts, medicine, education, community involvement and more.
utv44.com
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Take a look at proposed six-story office building planned for Mobile Civic Center property
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City staffers have weighed in favorably on a plan to construct a six-story office building that would consolidate area employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Mobile Civic Center property. The building is slated for the southern part of the property, where Canal...
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
utv44.com
Alligator hunting season begins in our area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
WALA-TV FOX10
State-of-the-art weather system helping Fairhope East students track Gulf Coast conditions
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big deal -- for Fairhope East Elementary as they cut the ribbon for their new state of the art STEAM Weather Station. “Another wonderful example of what is going on in our Baldwin County Public School System,” said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Monster Jam Comes to Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Pensacola for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Pensacola Bay Center on August 13-14. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, April 14, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
Comments / 2