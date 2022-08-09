Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police had some backyard fun with a whole bunch of kids Friday afternoon. They hosted their first ever Back to School Back Yard Bash at Joe Louis Patrick Park, and it was a hit. Kids of all ages took their swing at dunking Daphne Police...
WPMI
Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Girl Scouts Leading Leadies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is pleased to announce that we are accepting nominations for our 2022 Leading Ladies and Leading Workplace for Women until Friday, September 2. Recognizing such outstanding women in the community is at the core of the Girl Scouts mission. We have recognized some phenomenal women and workplaces who support women in the previous years, and we know this year will be no exception!
WALA-TV FOX10
Having fun at the Pickleball court in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the decreasing amount of Americans who have never heard of pickleball, they will soon. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. With nearly five million people playing, courts are popping up all around us here, and throughout the country. FOX10 News photojournalist Lauren Beasley...
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
WALA-TV FOX10
Author Bart Bryars Book Signing “The Rabbit in Me”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Author and Musician Bart Bryars joined us on Studio10 to talk about his new book and his new music that are out now. Bart was born in the Mobile area, but had some hard times that landed him in jail. His book is about how music saved his life and the wild stories and journeys along the way.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nominate someone for Mobile Bay Magazine’s ‘40 under 40′ issue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Magazine Editor Maggie Lacey joined us on Studio10 to talk about nominated someone for their ‘40 under 40′ awards. Now in its 14th year, 40 Under 40 is a program designed to recognize the top individuals younger than age 40 who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to the Bay area community. While most of the winners will be selected from the business and professional community, winners will also be picked from other areas, including the arts, medicine, education, community involvement and more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bishop State Community College President Olivier Charles
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Bishop State Community College has had a couple of “long serving presidents in its nearly 100 year history, which began in 1927. As of August 1st, the Mobile institution officially welcomed a new one. Olivier Charles is a...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD swears in 19 new officers at 69th Police Academy grad ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department swore in 19 new officers Friday during a graduation ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. This was the 69th class to complete training at the Mobile Police Academy. “I just feel like it’s an honor to serve the community,” said new Officer...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
Chickasaw students go back-to-school with new initiatives
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — A new school year means new programs being implemented for Chickasaw’s pre-k, elementary, middle and high school classes. From the youngest student to the oldest, Chickasaw school system has added new programs and refreshed other curriculums. Some of which include emphasis on college readiness for middle and high school students and play-based […]
atmorenews.com
Pray walk at ECMS
Several people gathered at Escambia County Middle School Tuesday, August 2, to pray for administration, faculty, staff and students in this new school year. Participants visited various classrooms and common rooms, such as the cafeteria, to offer prayer. Shown are Pastor Darryl North, left, Empowerment Tabernacle, and Rev. Kevin Garrett, Atmore First Baptist Church.
WALA-TV FOX10
Black bear a regular at one Saraland couple’s home
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the talk of the Spanish Trace neighborhood in Saraland. A bear dropping in for a visit. “I think we have a daddy bear that we see occasionally,” said Rick Budd. “There was a mom and two cubs.”. For Rick Budd and Ky West,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
VIDEO: Black bear seen in Saraland neighborhood
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A black bear was captured on video Thursday morning at a house in a Saraland neighborhood. Heather Messick, a resident of Saraland, said this isn’t the first time she has seen a bear in her neighborhood. “I’ve seen what I think is that same bear almost every day in my neighbor’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
Mobile SWAT use mental health training to deescalate standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police successfully took a man into custody after they said he barricaded himself in his apartment armed with a gun. Officers credit the success to their mental health crisis training. The newly learned techniques came in handy when officers were called to the 200 block of Nake Lane Wednesday, Aug. […]
