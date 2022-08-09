Seahawks First Unofficial Depth Chart: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

Smith has received nearly all of the first-team reps under center thus far in camp and will head into Seattle's preseason opener remaining ahead in a head-to-head competition against Lock.

Set to face the Steelers in their exhibition opener on Saturday, the Seahawks unveiled their first unofficial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday.

With training camp only two weeks in and three exhibition contests left to play, depth charts released this time of year should be taken with a huge grain of salt. With that said, for the most part, the pecking order at each position matches up with how Seattle has handed out reps so far on the practice field, including at quarterback.

During the first two weeks of camp, Geno Smith has received the majority of the first-team reps under center thanks to his experience running Shane Waldron's offense. Not surprisingly, he's listed as the first quarterback ahead of Drew Lock, indicating he will start with the first-team offense in Pittsburgh this weekend.

In the backfield, Rashaad Penny remains listed as the starter, while Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are listed as the primary backups behind him. At receiver, Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain will enter the preseason listed as the third and fourth receivers behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Noah Fant and Will Dissly are both listed as potential starters at tight end.

Along the offensive line, despite the fact rookie Abraham Lucas has been with the first-team offense in each of the Seahawks previous three practices, including their Saturday mock game, incumbent Jake Curhan remains atop the depth chart for now. First-round pick Charles Cross is entrenched as the starter at left tackle, while veterans Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, and Gabe Jackson have the interior offensive line spots locked down.

On defense, there aren't many surprises for Seattle either. Shelby Harris and Poona Ford have been seeing most of the first-team reps at defensive end in the team's new 3-4 front, while Al Woods has anchored the middle at nose tackle. Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have played the bulk of the snaps with the first-team at outside linebacker as well.

In the middle of the defense, Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have cemented their status as starting linebackers and likely won't play much in the preseason. Expect to see a big dose of Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Tanner Muse, and undrafted rookie Vi Jones in those contests as the three players battle for two spots on the 53-man roster.

As for the secondary, it may be telling that Josh Jones is listed ahead of Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair as the primary backup at free safety behind Quandre Diggs. Ryan Neal remains the backup to Jamal Adams at strong safety, though he's currently dealing with a leg injury and may not play next weekend. Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have been the starting cornerbacks throughout camp and the depth chart reflects that, but rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant are closing in fast as the backups behind them and pushing for immediate playing time.

There's no drama with specialists, as Seattle will roll forward again with the trio of Jason Myers, Tyler Ott, and former All-Pro Michael Dickson.