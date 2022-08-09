ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Sandmann
3d ago

She violated a direct order from the POTUS when she got on that plane. This woman has no respect for Authority regardless of who is POTUS. Don't you people see anything wrong with this? Our current government is completely out of control.

Reply(2)
27
COMPLETE REDACTION
3d ago

The timing isn't even remotely coincidental. This is a clear attempt to 'wag the dog' before the mid terms. Her new 'tough on china' stance will evaporate the day after. The supposed disagreement between her and the WH is also a calculated move to play both sides of the issue. Smoke and mirrors.

Reply
14
DementiaJoeandthe hogottago
3d ago

Air Pelsoi has spent over a million dollars some years on traveling. Straight from taxpayers pockets.

Reply(3)
27
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Andrei Tapalaga

Kim Jong-un Used a Fake Brazilian Passport To Travel to Disneyland

Passports issued to North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il (right) and to Kim Jong UnReuters. The current leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un and his late father, Kim Jong Il, used fraudulently obtained Brazilian passports to apply for visas to visit Western countries in the 1990s. This information was presented by Reuters in 2018, stating that this is the only piece of evidence made public. When the fake passports were made public, North Korea responded by saying they were used specifically to travel to Western countries, such as going to Disneyland and other attractions that Kim Jong Un, at a young age, would be interested in.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
