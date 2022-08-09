She violated a direct order from the POTUS when she got on that plane. This woman has no respect for Authority regardless of who is POTUS. Don't you people see anything wrong with this? Our current government is completely out of control.
The timing isn't even remotely coincidental. This is a clear attempt to 'wag the dog' before the mid terms. Her new 'tough on china' stance will evaporate the day after. The supposed disagreement between her and the WH is also a calculated move to play both sides of the issue. Smoke and mirrors.
Air Pelsoi has spent over a million dollars some years on traveling. Straight from taxpayers pockets.
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
How Taiwan's Military Power Compares to China
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
RELATED PEOPLE
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
Kim Jong-un Used a Fake Brazilian Passport To Travel to Disneyland
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
Jill Biden Remains Calm & Collected After Angry Heckler Says Her Husband Is The 'Worst President' The Country's Ever Had
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 33