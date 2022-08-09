Vinton County Chocolate Walk to benefit scholarship fund

Vinton County Chocolate Walk takes place Thursday, Sept. 15, to benefit the Weller Scholarship Fund.

During this “sweet” event between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ticket holders will visit our Gold Retailers downtown shops and restaurants in McArthur to collect delectable treats and take advantage of specials. Silver retailers will set up their own booth (tent/table) in certain locations.

The Weller Scholarship Fund has been established to assist at least one individual from Vinton County each year with college education expenses, Scholarship has assisted 10 students to date with college expenses.

The amount for 2023 is $1,500. The deadline is April 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT. Details and application can be found at www.WellerScholarship.org

GET YOUR TICKET HERE: a. https://wellerscholarshipfund.weebly.com/chocolate-walk.html

Benefits to the Community

• Lots of sweet treats!

• See products offered by our local merchants

• Visit with your friends and family

• Get outside, exercise and get your steps in!!

• One hardbound copy of “The Journey 3” will be given away in a random drawing for anyone who purchases a ticket by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday September 1st. The Journey is 6 short stories about all of the Weller Scholarship Events from the past.

Get more DETAILS here: a. https://wellerscholarshipfund.weebly.com/chocolate-walk.html See less