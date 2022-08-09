ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Voinovich School names senior executive in residence for local government services

Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Misty Crosby has been named senior executive in residence for local government services with the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, beginning September 12.

Crosby, who most recently served as executive director of Buckeye Hills Regional Council in Marietta, has stepped down from her position as regional Trustee to pursue this new role with the university.

“Misty is uniquely qualified for this position, given her extensive leadership and experience working with local governments and rural communities,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “Her connection to the region will help us strategically serve the economic interests of our communities and build regional and national partnerships to foster the continued growth and development of critical programs and services.”

In addition to her role with the Buckeye Hills Regional Council and various national organizations, Crosby currently serves as president of the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO).

In her new role at OU, Crosby will continue her work with economic development districts to promote economic development in Ohio and across the nation. She will also work to increase collaboration among key partners, including Governor’s Office of Appalachia, the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, and the Local Development Districts.

Crosby retired from her role as executive director of Buckeye Hills Regional Council, having served in that role from 2007-2022. She was with the organization since 1990, previously serving as assistant executive director from 2004-07 and development director from 2001-04.

She completed Executive Women in Leadership Certification at Cornell University in 2021, earned a Bachelor of Science in organizational management at Ohio Valley University in 2004, and an associate of applied business in accounting technology at Washington State Community College in 1997.

“Misty has served as a strong voice for our region in her role with the Board of Trustees,” Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger said. “I am grateful for her service and wish her all the best in this new role.”

The board of trustees will discuss a succession plan at its Aug. 18 meeting.

