ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Eric Trump: They lied, cheated and stole

Eric Trump expressed his disgust over the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ERIC TRUMP: It's an absolute coordinated attack. Since the second my father came down the escalator, they have gone after him. They tried to go after him in the White House. They failed with impeachment one. They failed with impeachment two. Then they subpoenaed every member of our family. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subpoenas. They made up dirty dossiers, they made up FISA warrants. They lied. They cheated and they stole. Right. And now you look at the least popular president in United States history, Joe Biden, and guess what? He wants to disqualify the most popular president in United States history, a guy who literally had a rally outside of his Mar-a-Lago home while he was located in New Jersey. That's how much love and support the man has. They know they're losing. They know their policies stink. They're losing on every aspect.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds

Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
POTUS
HuffPost

House GOP Defends Trump, Saying Maybe Government Secrets Weren't So Secret

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee held a chaotic press conference Friday in which they deflected from the possibility that former President Donald Trump put U.S. national security at risk by keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Republicans offered mixed messaging, but ultimately cast doubt on the FBI’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Republican Primaries#Mar A Lago#Reuters#Fbi#The White House#The U S Congress#The Republican Party
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't want to 'defund the FBI.' She wants to control it.

Left-wing commentator Briahna Joy Gray recently argued that the call from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to “defund the FBI” over its search of Mar-a-Lago could end up being fruitful for America. In a monologue addressed to conservatives on The Hill’s “Rising,” an internet show that has explored how populism can bridge gaps between the left and the right, Gray contends that this is a moment in which the right is awakening to how problematic the FBI is, something leftists and civil libertarians have tried to sound the alarm about for decades. And so she sees an opening for conservatives to become sustained critics of the FBI, which, theoretically, makes them potential allies for the left on the issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Salon

Legal expert calls out Trump’s “O.J. Simpson defense”: “Strongly suggests consciousness of guilt”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, Fox News and many other right-wing media outlets were quick to leap to former President Donald Trump's defense — describing the search as government overreach and essentially telling their audience: If the FBI can go after Trump, you're next. Attorney Philip Rotner, in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on August 12, describes this type of messaging as "the O.J. Simpson defense."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy