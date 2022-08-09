ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
US News and World Report

Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
US News and World Report

Eleven Dead in Mass Shooting in Montenegro, State Prosecutor Says

CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330...
The Associated Press

Nicaraguans celebrate Mass peacefully after procession ban

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Nicaraguans attended a Mass under a heavy police presence Saturday after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. Church leaders announced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the planned procession for...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says 'Fierce Fighting' at Village Russia Said It Controlled

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over. "The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka,...
US News and World Report

Russian Shelling Heavy in East; Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket...
US News and World Report

Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
US News and World Report

Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism

Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
US News and World Report

Salman Rushdie Attack Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

(Reuters) - Hadi Matar, the suspect in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond, prosecutors in Chautauqua County said on Saturday. Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, was arraigned late...
US News and World Report

Trump Says He Is 'Cooperating Fully' With Federal Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)
US News and World Report

Nicaragua's Government Shutters One of Last Opposition Radio Stations

(Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision. Radio...
