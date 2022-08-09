Read full article on original website
Estonia to stop Russians from entering with Estonian-issued visas
OSLO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Estonia said on Thursday it will from next week prevent most Russians from entering the country with visas issued by Estonian authorities, cutting off a popular route into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
Costa Rica Prepares Plan to Regularize Status of 200,000 Mostly Nicaraguan Migrants
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica is readying a plan to regularize the status of some 200,000 migrants, largely from the Central American country's northern neighbor Nicaragua, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration...
Germany suspends part of Mali military mission over flight spat
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany suspended its military reconnaissance mission in Mali after local authorities again withheld a flight clearance, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
Eleven Dead in Mass Shooting in Montenegro, State Prosecutor Says
CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330...
Nicaraguans celebrate Mass peacefully after procession ban
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Nicaraguans attended a Mass under a heavy police presence Saturday after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. Church leaders announced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the planned procession for...
Ukraine Says 'Fierce Fighting' at Village Russia Said It Controlled
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over. "The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka,...
Russian Shelling Heavy in East; Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket...
Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
Veteran Opposition Leader Odinga Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Race Official Results
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place. With just over 26% of votes counted, Odinga had 54% and Ruto had 45%, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed...
Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism
Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - report
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy.
Salman Rushdie Attack Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
(Reuters) - Hadi Matar, the suspect in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond, prosecutors in Chautauqua County said on Saturday. Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, was arraigned late...
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
Trump Says He Is 'Cooperating Fully' With Federal Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)
First Ukraine Grain Deal Ship Docks in Turkey After Lebanese Buyer Refused Delivery
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. The Razoni set sail...
Nicaragua's Government Shutters One of Last Opposition Radio Stations
(Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision. Radio...
