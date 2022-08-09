Read full article on original website
Related
Commerzbank resolves brief online and mobile banking outage
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)has resolved a brief network problem that resulted in a temporary shutdown of its online and mobile banking services, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Beijing consumer rights group summons grocery firm Missfresh over complaints
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A Beijing consumer rights group said on Tuesday it had asked Missfresh (MF.O) to work on plans to refund its customers and explain how it will rectify its business after receiving a number of complaints, adding to pressures facing the Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Tiger Global-backed grocery startup.
coinjournal.net
German crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency citing a “lasting strain”
Nuri, a German startup crypto bank, yesterday evening announced that it had filed for insolvency after what it calls a “lasting strain” on its business liquidity due to “significant macroeconomic headwinds and the cooling down of public and private capital markets.”. The startup bank said that 2022...
US News and World Report
Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands, Loss Widens in First-Half
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong local position, as it reported a larger pretax loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half. The food delivery company, which slashed its full-year revenue outlook last month after a sharp slowdown...
RELATED PEOPLE
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6% after the bell on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
insideevs.com
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor
Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China property developers' woes cast shadow over management units
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Butterfly Equity to acquire Qdoba
Butterfly Equity, the Los Angeles-based private equity firm, on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to acquire the 750-unit burrito chain Qdoba from its owner Apollo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Butterfly plans to merge the San Diego-based fast casual into its Modern Restaurant Concepts (MRC), the three-year-old brand operator formed with the 2019 merger of fast-casual chains Modern Market and Lemonade.
Motley Fool
Why ironSource Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today
The company notches a convincing second-quarter earnings beat. Revenue was broadly in line with analyst expectations, however. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
srnnews.com
Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT
(Reuters) -Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
US News and World Report
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong-Based Fintech Firms Tumble After Dizzying Rally
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing...
Comments / 0