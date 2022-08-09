ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaetz and MTG Are Suddenly in Support of the ‘Defund’ Movement

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty

A host of conservatives officials who were once vocal about supporting for law enforcement are suddenly joining the “defund” movement after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted “DEFUND THE FBI” Monday, a far cry from a March 2021 tweet in which she insisted “We must #BACKTHEBLUE!” On an episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) fumed, “This is, in my opinion, the most defining moment of the Joe Biden presidency. So if that’s the diagnosis, my assessment is the antidote has to be not one more damn penny for this administrative state that has been weaponized against our people in a very fascist way.” The new messaging is at odds with the conservative tendency to unequivocally support the police, a party line that snowballed during the BLM protests of 2020. Kari Lake , Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, went a step further. “We must fire the Federal Government,” she said in a statement .

Ed Goode
4d ago

These two are “performance art” US Representatives. They service no useful purpose, but perform regularly for the media. They are not to be taken seriously.

I Nuke Hurricanes
3d ago

Wallace:  You voted against that package, against that $350 billion just like every other Republican in the House and Senate.  So, can't you make the argument that it's you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?…I'm asking you, there's $350 billion in this package the President says can be used for policing...The President is saying cities and states can use this money to hire more police officers, invest in new technologies, and develop summer job training and recreation programs for young people...You and every other Republican voted against this $350 billion.

Geraldine Rayfield
4d ago

Everyone knows the republican party is going down hill when. you see mtg boebert and gaetz as spokesman

