Smaller communities in area struggle to recruit candidates, appointees

Across south central Minnesota, small towns are looking for new leaders to step up and bring fresh ideas and perspectives to often short-handed local boards.

Whether it’s because they’re concerned about their lack of specialized knowledge, or worry about the time commitment, or feel less than motivated to apply for work they see as thankless and poorly paid, Nerstrand City Clerk Dana Jans says it’s hard to get volunteers for city boards.

Right now, Nerstrand’s five-member Planning Commission has two vacancies, which the city has struggled to fill. Given that the city has a population of only about 300 people, Jans emphasized that the commitment certainly isn’t a large one, with only about 10 permits processed a year.

Even though the commitment itself may be small, the city’s small size itself makes it hard to fill every slot. In Ellendale, for example, the city of 600 has had to revert to having just one city board (for Parks and Recreation), in part because of limited volunteer interest.

It’s a similar story in New Richland, where City Administrator Anthony Martens noted there are openings not only on the lower profile Tree Board, but the city’s Economic Development Authority and Planning Commission as well.

Martens emphasized that sitting on even the most high profile of city boards doesn’t require any particular specialized knowledge about government or local businesses. He emphasized that city staff would be happy to provide prospective board members with all of the information and resources they need.

“I think people feel like they’re not qualified to sit on those boards, when really what we need is somebody there to discuss what’s going on,” Martens said “You don’t have to be a subject level expert.”

Even in larger cities throughout the region, filling boards with broad and diverse representation can be a huge challenge. While the number of area residents of Somali and Latino heritage has dramatically increased, their representation in local government remains meager.

In Owatonna, Mayor Tom Kuntz said that the Owatonna Community Leadership Academy, an initiative of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, has provided a natural pipeline of thoughtful, service-oriented community leaders into city government.

With such a strong tradition of community leadership, Kuntz said the city has oftentimes been fortunate enough to have an abundance of applicants for open positions on city boards. That can lead to some tough decisions as to who will sit on city boards.

In Blooming Prairie, City Administrator Andrew Langholz said the city has managed to fill vacancies quickly and efficiently. That hasn’t just happened, though. He noted that Mayor Curt Esplan has been active in recruiting board members from various businesses in town.

“I think that, right now, we have a good mix of ages, people from different backgrounds, new residents and people who have been here forever,” he said. “But you never know what will happen if you have vacancies.”

Langholz added that, if you’re interested in serving your community on a city board, there’s no reason to wait for a vacancy to open up. He said that he or Mayor Esplan would be glad to walk any interested persons through the duties of the city’s boards and commissions.

“Stop by here at City Hall and see what commission stimulates your interest,” he said. “If a vacancy comes open, we can let you know.”