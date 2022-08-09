Read full article on original website
Related
No-Swim Advisory Issued for Multiple Sarasota County Beaches
Sarasota County health officials have issued precautionary “No Swim” advisories for Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino because the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 8, was outside acceptable limits. Beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation...
A New Nursing School Is Open for Fall in Sarasota
If you've ever thought of becoming a nurse, now is a great time to pursue it. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a nursing shortage has affected Florida's hospitals and medical care industry. The shortage is estimated to go on for many years, with 59,000 less nurses predicted to be working in the state by 2035. Many are aging out of the profession, leaving overflowing hospitals with fewer staff to support them.
These Transitional Living Homes Help Women Struggling With Addiction Get Clean
For anyone who's struggling with addiction, finding proper care can be a challenge—to put it mildly. Hospitals tend to keep addicts for just 72 hours, leaving them to deal with sobriety, and everything that comes with it, on their own. That's why community resources are so crucial for those getting clean.
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
