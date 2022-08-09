If you've ever thought of becoming a nurse, now is a great time to pursue it. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a nursing shortage has affected Florida's hospitals and medical care industry. The shortage is estimated to go on for many years, with 59,000 less nurses predicted to be working in the state by 2035. Many are aging out of the profession, leaving overflowing hospitals with fewer staff to support them.

