Arco, ID

Arco under water boil order

By News Team
 4 days ago
ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – People in Arco need to boil the water after tests come back showing E. coli in the water system.

The city has been under a boil order since late Friday when the bacteria was discovered that afternoon said Tony Chisham, maintenance supervisor for Arco.

Chisham says they are in the process of flushing out the water system and need to have two negative tests before they can remove the boil order.   They’re hoping that will happen Wednesday afternoon.

Until then, residents are asked to boil their water at least 5 minutes before using.

According to the CDC, E. Coli can come from cattle waste and seep into nearby wells.

Chisham said they are not certain where the bacteria came from, but they did have some pretty heavy rainfall just before the tests were taken.

The CDC says common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

