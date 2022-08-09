Terry and Dori Klaaren were exploring Morocco after having traveled through Europe for approximately eight months. They were a young couple in the early 1970s, and Dori had suggested the trip, explaining that it would be a good time to do it “ ‘Because we’re free; because we’ve got no careers. We have no kids, no debts. We will never be this free again for the rest of our lives. We need to travel,’ ” Terry said to a group at the Grand Island Memorial Library, where he spoke about Dori’s artwork on Aug. 1.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO