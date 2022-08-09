Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Obituary: Laurel Dunbar Coutts
Laurel Dunbar Coutts, who loved Lewiston, and considered it her hometown, died Aug. 4, 2022, in San Francisco, after an extended illness. She was 69. A high-energy go-getter who loved numbers, Laurel outlived her original prognosis by a full three years, surprising her doctors at many junctures. She was born...
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
Future plans for Radisson discussed
√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
High school students learn about esports at NU summer camp
Editor’s note: In July, 11 Niagara Falls High School students participated in a special esports camp offered at Niagara University. The Levesque Institute at Niagara University, in partnership with the Niagara Falls City School District, offers an esports program designed to present new and innovative learning experiences to students. The NU summer camp and school year activities prepare high school students for the post-secondary options available in this area. The series is offered to 11th and 12th grade high school students to expand their knowledge and understanding of esports and identify future educational and career possibilities.
New faces on Destination Niagara USA staff
Heather Bagshaw and Sara Harvey join marketing team. As domestic leisure travel continues to increase, Destination Niagara USA is being proactive about its approach to ensuring Niagara Falls USA and Niagara County remain in the forefront of travelers’ minds. To that end, Heather Bagshaw (vice president of marketing) and Sara Harvey (director of communications) are the latest hires for the destination marketing organization (DMO).
Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen
Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide
Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
NCIDA approves Frontier House PILOT
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday voted in favor of granting a payment in lieu of taxes to 4600 Group LLC, the company that owns the Frontier House and adjoining property on Center Street in Lewiston. No comments were made by the public or the voting board, and...
Schoellkopf Health Center completes entrance renovation
Schoellkopf Health Center has completed renovations to the center’s main entrance and parking lot, thanks to funds received by the City of Niagara Falls’ Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Updates to the entrance include repair and installation of new sidewalks and curbing, and paving of the circle...
Niagara County announces upcoming closing of section of Wilson Burt Road
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal announced a section of Wilson Burt Road in the Town of Newfane will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Aug. 15. Detour signs will direct motorists to alternate routes. The closure of Wilson Burt Road is for a...
Rice balls, chocolate chip cookie sandwiches and more fun foods at Lewiston Art Festival
Local eateries serve special treats along Center Street. Each summer, River Region festival organizers bring the top floral experts, jazz musicians and peach purveyors to Center Street. This weekend, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will welcome elite painters, sketchers, molders and makers from Western New York and around the country to exhibit at the Art Festival.
Remembering Dori Klaaren and her art
Terry and Dori Klaaren were exploring Morocco after having traveled through Europe for approximately eight months. They were a young couple in the early 1970s, and Dori had suggested the trip, explaining that it would be a good time to do it “ ‘Because we’re free; because we’ve got no careers. We have no kids, no debts. We will never be this free again for the rest of our lives. We need to travel,’ ” Terry said to a group at the Grand Island Memorial Library, where he spoke about Dori’s artwork on Aug. 1.
Erie County DA Flynn warns residents about scam
Submitted on behalf of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is issuing a warning about a reported scam that recently victimized a resident in the Town of Lancaster. Perpetrators commit this crime, commonly known as the “grandparent scam,” by using various tactics to emotionally manipulate their victims in order to fraudulently obtain money while hiding their true identity.
Ortt & Filicetti announce grant for Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $15,000 grant to support and enhance its taser program. The funding, requested through Ortt, was secured as part of the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program passed...
