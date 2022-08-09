ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out

CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon out on bond arrested with ghost gun, narcotics: prosecutors

WHEATON, Ill. - A 34-year-old convicted felon was denied bond Friday after he was charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics. Eugene Williams, of Dolton, faces felony counts of armed habitual criminal, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of MDMA, heroin and cannabis with intent to deliver, a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said.
DOLTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline

File Photo (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man

A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL

