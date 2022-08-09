Read full article on original website
Investigators recommend that Chicago police sergeant who worked under convicted ex-cop Ronald Watts be fired
CHICAGO — Victims of disgraced police Sergeant Ronald Watts spoke on Friday following the release of a report that recommended an officer who worked under Watts should have been fired. On Friday, a news conference was held by the attorneys of some of Watts’ victims to respond to the report by the Civilian Office of […]
fox32chicago.com
Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out
CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
3 men accused of shooting off-duty CPD officer last month plead not guilty
28-year-old Demitrius Harrell, 22-year-old Justen Krismantis, and 22-year-old Bryant Hayes plead not guilty to attempted murder charges of off-duty CPD Danny Golden.
19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon out on bond arrested with ghost gun, narcotics: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - A 34-year-old convicted felon was denied bond Friday after he was charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics. Eugene Williams, of Dolton, faces felony counts of armed habitual criminal, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of MDMA, heroin and cannabis with intent to deliver, a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said.
'This is just the beginning': 8 murder convictions tied to ex-Chicago police detective thrown out
Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, were thrown out Tuesday.
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
buzzfeednews.com
Seven People Who’ve Served Decades In Prison Had Their Murder Convictions Overturned Over Alleged Abuse By A Chicago Cop
CHICAGO — Seven people who said that a Chicago detective framed them for murder had their convictions tossed Tuesday in the first mass dismissal of murder charges in modern US history. The six men and one woman were part of a group of at least 70 people who had...
Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood
CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of killing his wife after learning she was involved with another man
GENEVA, Ill. - A 55-year-old man was found guilty of killing his wife in 2014 after learning she was involved with another man. Shadwick R. King, formerly of Geneva, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 32-year-old wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014. According to prosecutors, shortly after...
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
wjol.com
Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline
File Photo (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
