Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Mobile Police welcome 19 new officers as 19 officers resigned or retired since April
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 69th Mobile Police Academy graduated Friday afternoon. The Mobile Police Department is welcoming 19 officers to it's fleet. However, since April, there's been 19 officers who have left the MPD, so it's net gain is technically zero. The MPD has three academies a year...
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
WALA-TV FOX10
Police identify man who died after found unresponsive at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who died after being found unresponsive Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road in Mobile has been named by the Mobile Police Department. Police said he has been identified as 54-year-old Rommie Odoms. Police are investigating the death. It was just after 2...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
utv44.com
Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
WALA-TV FOX10
Still unanswered questions surrounding mysterious death at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Questions about a mysterious death at an apartment complex in Mobile remain unanswered. A 54-year-old man from Bayou Bend Apartments died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive inside his unit. Mobile Police haven’t said how the man died, only that they responded to a call of a man down.
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized
The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car.
utv44.com
MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
Comments / 0