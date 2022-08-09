ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
MOBILE, AL
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL

