Have You Heard Michigan’s Singing Bus Driver?
When it comes to recruiting new hires, this singing bus driver is pitch perfect. The Waterford School District is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, and more. Let's just say the district took a rather unique approach to get the word (song) out. Instead of a boring old 'help wanted' ad, Waterford bus driver Lynette Bright is attempting to reach potential candidates with a song.
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
This Huge Observation Tower Overlooks Michigan’s Oldest City
Located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this massive tower overlooks the state's oldest city, Sault Ste. Marie. Sault Ste. Marie was settled as early as 1668. Not only is it the oldest city in Michigan, it's also among the oldest cities in the United States. Standing 210 feet above Sault Ste....
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
Hey Mitten State, Did You Know There’s Actually a Singer Named Michigander?
Some people love the term, others hate it, and Governor Gretchen Witmer said it so many times it ended up part of a SNL skit. We're talking about the term Michigander, that name that those of us living in the state of Michigan have been tapped with, and one singer/ songwriter decided to run with it.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
16 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed Heading Into the Weekend 8/4/22
Summer is winding down but you still have time to get to the beach. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and possibly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures like that will have you heading to the beach to cool off for sure. If you do have plans to hit the beach, be sure to check to see if the beach you want to go to is open or if there is a contamination advisory.
And So it Begins: GOP Official Says Dixon is ‘Hotter’ Than Whitmer
Not even 24 hours after the polls were closed, a Michigan Republican official has declared that Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is hotter than Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The remark was made Wednesday - the day after Michigan's primary election - at a GOP unity luncheon. We didn't think it...
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
Oxford Grad Moves on for Live Performance Next Week on “America’s Got Talent”
After amazing the judges, and stealing America's heart in her audition, Oxford High School graduate Ava Swiss is moving forward on America's Got Talent. Last week the world caught Ava's audition for the popular NBC talent competition. Before she sang she told the judges that she was inside Oxford High School during the tragic shooting that took place in November of last year along with her younger brother. She explained her emotions, the feelings she had losing friends, and how music was helping her heal.
