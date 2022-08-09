Read full article on original website
John Musto, 61; incomplete
John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
Nellie Kissner, 76; service August 20
Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
Crews battling wildfire in Holly Ridge, more than 1,000 acres charred
HOLLY RIDGE - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in rural Pender County Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from Pender County, Pender County Emergency Management is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service in battling a 150-acre wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The Holly Shelter...
Highlights from Newport council meeting
NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest
MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
Dog park still a possibility in Emerald Isle’s McLean-Spell Park, town manager says
EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there. “A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and...
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
West cross country boys looking strong this fall; Patriots rebuilding on girls side
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret features an up-and-coming squad on the boys side of the cross country program. The Patriots return nearly every runner from a fifth-place regional squad that was full of underclassmen. “We’re pretty excited,” Larry Lewis said as he enters his third year as the girls...
Beaufort approves $2.6m ADA project; five-year plan to improve public spaces for disabled
BEAUFORT - Commissioners voted unanimously at the council's regular monthly meeting to move forward with a plan to remove barriers to accessibility in the town and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This involves the safety and accessibility of town buildings, public sidewalks, curbs, ramps, recreation facilities,...
Health director reports downward trend in COVID-19 numbers
— There has been a slight decline in COVID-19 cases in the county, according to County Health Director Nina Oliver. “We are currently trending down,” Oliver said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held Aug. 8 in the County Health Department conference room. According to the N.C....
