Morehead City, NC

John Musto, 61; incomplete

John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete

Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete

Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service

Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
MAYSVILLE, NC
Obituaries
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete

Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
NEWPORT, NC
Nellie Kissner, 76; service August 20

Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
BEAUFORT, NC
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service

Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
CEDAR POINT, NC
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14

Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17

Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Crews battling wildfire in Holly Ridge, more than 1,000 acres charred

HOLLY RIDGE - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in rural Pender County Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from Pender County, Pender County Emergency Management is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service in battling a 150-acre wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The Holly Shelter...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Obituaries
Highlights from Newport council meeting

NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
NEWPORT, NC
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest

MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Dog park still a possibility in Emerald Isle’s McLean-Spell Park, town manager says

EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there. “A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and...
Health director reports downward trend in COVID-19 numbers

— There has been a slight decline in COVID-19 cases in the county, according to County Health Director Nina Oliver. “We are currently trending down,” Oliver said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held Aug. 8 in the County Health Department conference room. According to the N.C....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

