Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Spin
Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom
“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
WGRZ TV
Drumwork Fest will be annual Rap Festival
Saturday night is Buffalo's first annual drum-work festival. East Buffalo native "Conway the Machine" is performing along with many of his friends.
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
Local filmmakers looking for actors for new movie
Two filmmakers from Buffalo are looking for actors to be in their new film Conflicted II: The Prequel.
wnypapers.com
Tickets for 'Disney's Aladdin' on sale at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday
Performances begin Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced tickets for the long-awaited engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a limited engagement through Sunday, Nov. 27.
What makes a stadium show great?
This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
NYS Music
The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo
On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
jazzbuffalo.org
Charles Reedy, Long Time Figure in Jazz Scene Has Died
One of the long-time figures in the jazz scene in Buffalo has died after a brief illness related to an aneurysm. Charles Reedy became a central figure over many decades performing in various groups and participating as a member of the historic Colored Musician Club. Respected and admired by many,...
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Wake Up Wags: Tupac, Biggie Smalls, Coolio, Dr. Dre and Meg Thee Stallion
Meet Dr. Dre, Tupac, Meg Thee Stallion, Coolio and Biggie Smalls. They're Aussie mixes who are all about four months old.
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA to host 'Kindness is Fashionable' community mural event
Shoppers invited to help brighten the hallways with their very own artwork. As the community gears up for back to school, The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is inviting shopping guests of all ages to participate in the creation of a new community mural titled, “Kindness is Fashionable,” which will be painted on the windows of entrance 3.
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
wnypapers.com
Remembering Dori Klaaren and her art
Terry and Dori Klaaren were exploring Morocco after having traveled through Europe for approximately eight months. They were a young couple in the early 1970s, and Dori had suggested the trip, explaining that it would be a good time to do it “ ‘Because we’re free; because we’ve got no careers. We have no kids, no debts. We will never be this free again for the rest of our lives. We need to travel,’ ” Terry said to a group at the Grand Island Memorial Library, where he spoke about Dori’s artwork on Aug. 1.
wnypapers.com
Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen
Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
