ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom

“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Tickets for 'Disney's Aladdin' on sale at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday

Performances begin Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced tickets for the long-awaited engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a limited engagement through Sunday, Nov. 27.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

What makes a stadium show great?

This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo

On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lamontagne
jazzbuffalo.org

Charles Reedy, Long Time Figure in Jazz Scene Has Died

One of the long-time figures in the jazz scene in Buffalo has died after a brief illness related to an aneurysm. Charles Reedy became a central figure over many decades performing in various groups and participating as a member of the historic Colored Musician Club. Respected and admired by many,...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ticketmaster#Buffalo Theatre
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wnypapers.com

Remembering Dori Klaaren and her art

Terry and Dori Klaaren were exploring Morocco after having traveled through Europe for approximately eight months. They were a young couple in the early 1970s, and Dori had suggested the trip, explaining that it would be a good time to do it “ ‘Because we’re free; because we’ve got no careers. We have no kids, no debts. We will never be this free again for the rest of our lives. We need to travel,’ ” Terry said to a group at the Grand Island Memorial Library, where he spoke about Dori’s artwork on Aug. 1.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen

Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy