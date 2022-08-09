Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic clears after wreck on Riverside Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Riverside Drive near Gary Mathews Automotive has traffic backed up. At 5:10 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up past Commerce Street. This article will be updated.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Local man seriously injured in Lafayette Road accident
A local man was severely injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Holiday Burger on Lafayette Road. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 87-year old Raymond Whitney of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Holiday Burger onto Lafayette Road and drove into the path of a southbound car driven by 52-year old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville, who was unable to avoid a collision.
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
Clarksville man officiates more than 30,000 weddings. He's not slowing down.
Joe Creek's solemn vow to help others share theirs on their wedding day began about 30 years ago. He's now performed more than 30,000 weddings.
wkdzradio.com
Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons For Running For Trigg Sheriff
While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
First couple married at Opryland celebrates 50-year anniversary
A 50th wedding anniversary is worth celebrating. The way one couple got married is truly a part of the Nashville story. Their special memories may just bring back good memories for you too.
Former leader of cancer charity sentenced to prison
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
whopam.com
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
Comments / 3