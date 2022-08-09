Intrinsically stretchable QD-based semiconducting nanocomposites enable the realization of electronic retina with multispectral response. Vision is arguably the most important way of perceiving the external world. Inspired by the human retina, various electronic imaging devices have been developed including charge-coupled devices (CCD) and complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. However, they are made of rigid and brittle semiconductor materials such as Si and GaAs. Realizing flexible imaging sensors is of great interest, because it can turn any complex, curvy surfaces into electronic eyes, for applications in the internet of things and metaverse1. To achieve stretchable and flexible photosensors, many approaches have been proposed. One example is to bond inorganic semiconductor circuit islands onto the soft substrate, which are further interconnected by suspending serpentine shaped stretchable bridges2,3. Another approach is to construct flexible circuits using compliant polymeric matrices that contain organic semiconducting nanomaterials4,5. However, most of the flexible photosensors cannot see colours, and challenges remain to achieve full colour flexible devices.

