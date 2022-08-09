ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Department of the Treasury

cryptobriefing.com

dYdX Confirms It Complied With Treasury’s Tornado Cash Ban

DYdX has blocked some accounts that had previously interacted with Tornado Cash to adhere to the Treasury Department's sanctions. The decentralized exchange has since unblocked some accounts. Several major crypto entities have complied with the Treasury's Tornado Cash ban. Tornado Cash was added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s...
cryptobriefing.com

Tornado Cash's Channels Keep Disappearing in Wake of Treasury's Ban

The official Tornado Cash Telegram channel is still live. The Treasury Department’s move to blacklist Tornado Cash is continuing to wreak havoc. According to multiple reports from Twitter users, the project’s Discord server has disappeared following the Treasury’s ban, and its website and governance forum are also offline. Crypto Briefing was unable to access the website, governance forum, and Discord server Friday, but its Telegram channel was still live.
cryptobriefing.com

“It’s Insane”: Crypto Twitter Reacts to Tornado Cash Developer Arrest

The crypto space has voiced deep concerns about the arrest of Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev. Many fear the arrest may be a sign of an imminent extensive criminalization of privacy in crypto. Pertsev was arrested two days ago in the Netherlands following the U.S. Treasury department’s decision to sanction...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
cryptobriefing.com

Merge Hype Helps Ethereum Reclaim $2,000

Ethereum developers set a tentative mid-September launch date for “the Merge” this week. The Merge trade is still going strong. ETH extended its weeks-long rally into the weekend, breaking $2,000 for the first time since May. According to CoinGecko data, the number two cryptocurrency is trading just above the key psychological milestone at press time. It’s gained roughly 16% in market value over the past week.
cryptobriefing.com

The Race to Scale Ethereum With zkEVM Rollups

ZkSync, StarkNet, Polygon zkEVM, and Scroll are some of the top ZK-Rollup projects building with EVM-compatibility in mind. Each project is tackling the questions of throughput, cryptographic proofs, and levels of EVM-compatibility in its own way. ZK-Rollups are expected to become one of Ethereum's most important scaling weapons over the...
cryptobriefing.com

Goerli Testnet Merge Successful

Ethereum's Goerli testnet Merge has been successfully executed. The Goerli Merge represents the final "trial run" before the actual Merge, which is expected to take place in September. ETH was up almost 12% in the 24 hours leading up to the Goerli Merge. The Ethereum Foundation has successfully executed its...
cryptobriefing.com

World's Biggest Asset Manager Launches Bitcoin Trust for Institutions

The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, is launching its first Bitcoin-focused product. The world’s biggest asset manager appears to be doubling down on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. BlackRock announced it had launched a private Bitcoin trust Thursday, giving its U.S.-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin for...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Eyes $2,000 After Final Merge Testnet

Ethereum has risen more than 12.5% in the last 24 hours as speculation mounts. The upswing follows the successful execution of the final "Merge" tetnet. Further upside momentum could ETH surge toward $2,200 or even higher. Ethereum is gaining significant bullish momentum as everything appears to be lining up for...
cryptobriefing.com

Solana, Avalanche Meet Stiff Resistance

Solana and Avalanche are trading below significant supply zones. Failing to overcome these hurdles could trigger corrections. SOL needs to close above $46, while AVAX needs to break above $31 to advance higher. While Ethereum is rallying in the lead-up to the network’s “Merge” upgrade, Solana and Avalanche appear to...
