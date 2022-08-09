Read full article on original website
dYdX Confirms It Complied With Treasury’s Tornado Cash Ban
DYdX has blocked some accounts that had previously interacted with Tornado Cash to adhere to the Treasury Department's sanctions. The decentralized exchange has since unblocked some accounts. Several major crypto entities have complied with the Treasury's Tornado Cash ban. Tornado Cash was added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s...
Tornado Cash's Channels Keep Disappearing in Wake of Treasury's Ban
The official Tornado Cash Telegram channel is still live. The Treasury Department’s move to blacklist Tornado Cash is continuing to wreak havoc. According to multiple reports from Twitter users, the project’s Discord server has disappeared following the Treasury’s ban, and its website and governance forum are also offline. Crypto Briefing was unable to access the website, governance forum, and Discord server Friday, but its Telegram channel was still live.
“It’s Insane”: Crypto Twitter Reacts to Tornado Cash Developer Arrest
The crypto space has voiced deep concerns about the arrest of Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev. Many fear the arrest may be a sign of an imminent extensive criminalization of privacy in crypto. Pertsev was arrested two days ago in the Netherlands following the U.S. Treasury department’s decision to sanction...
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
Metaverse, Web3 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at Metaweek in Dubai
After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place Sept. 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai. Dozens of Web3 Related Themes at Metaweek. As one of the world’s leading proponents of using cutting-edge tech...
Merge Hype Helps Ethereum Reclaim $2,000
Ethereum developers set a tentative mid-September launch date for “the Merge” this week. The Merge trade is still going strong. ETH extended its weeks-long rally into the weekend, breaking $2,000 for the first time since May. According to CoinGecko data, the number two cryptocurrency is trading just above the key psychological milestone at press time. It’s gained roughly 16% in market value over the past week.
The Race to Scale Ethereum With zkEVM Rollups
ZkSync, StarkNet, Polygon zkEVM, and Scroll are some of the top ZK-Rollup projects building with EVM-compatibility in mind. Each project is tackling the questions of throughput, cryptographic proofs, and levels of EVM-compatibility in its own way. ZK-Rollups are expected to become one of Ethereum's most important scaling weapons over the...
Goerli Testnet Merge Successful
Ethereum's Goerli testnet Merge has been successfully executed. The Goerli Merge represents the final "trial run" before the actual Merge, which is expected to take place in September. ETH was up almost 12% in the 24 hours leading up to the Goerli Merge. The Ethereum Foundation has successfully executed its...
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
World's Biggest Asset Manager Launches Bitcoin Trust for Institutions
The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, is launching its first Bitcoin-focused product. The world’s biggest asset manager appears to be doubling down on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. BlackRock announced it had launched a private Bitcoin trust Thursday, giving its U.S.-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin for...
Ethereum Eyes $2,000 After Final Merge Testnet
Ethereum has risen more than 12.5% in the last 24 hours as speculation mounts. The upswing follows the successful execution of the final "Merge" tetnet. Further upside momentum could ETH surge toward $2,200 or even higher. Ethereum is gaining significant bullish momentum as everything appears to be lining up for...
Solana, Avalanche Meet Stiff Resistance
Solana and Avalanche are trading below significant supply zones. Failing to overcome these hurdles could trigger corrections. SOL needs to close above $46, while AVAX needs to break above $31 to advance higher. While Ethereum is rallying in the lead-up to the network’s “Merge” upgrade, Solana and Avalanche appear to...
