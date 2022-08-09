The official Tornado Cash Telegram channel is still live. The Treasury Department’s move to blacklist Tornado Cash is continuing to wreak havoc. According to multiple reports from Twitter users, the project’s Discord server has disappeared following the Treasury’s ban, and its website and governance forum are also offline. Crypto Briefing was unable to access the website, governance forum, and Discord server Friday, but its Telegram channel was still live.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO