ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Serena Williams Spent ‘All Night’ on Part of Her Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal Wedding Look: ‘It Was so Worth It’

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Serena Williams went to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding.
  • She revealed in a Vogue YouTube video hairstylists spent “all night” braiding her hair ahead of the ceremony.
  • “They just kept braiding until the morning,” she said.
  • Serena Williams also commented on her husband Alexis Ohanian’s “ Downton Abbey ” outfit.

A walk down royal memory lane for Serena Williams . In an August 2022 YouTube video, she opened up about the pink outfit she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding. In the process, Williams explained how her braided hairstyle, which made the look “iconic,” took “all night” to create.

Serena Williams attended the royal wedding along with many other celebrities

The pews of St. George’s Chapel were filled with royalty and celebrities alike for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on May 19, 2018. Serena Williams, who met Meghan in 2014 at a flag football game, was, of course, there.

Other celebrity names on the guest list included David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and more. The star-studded event continued with a private wedding reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

While not televised, a few snapshots of celebrities’ outfit changes appeared on social media. In an Instagram video, Williams showed off the tennis shoes she wore with a gown to the reception.

Serena Williams says she spent ‘all night’ getting braids before the ceremony

Williams revisited the pink outfit she wore to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding during a Life in Looks video for Vogue . “I love this image,” she said as she turned the page and laughed. “This is at the royal wedding when my friend, Meghan, married Harry.”

Williams shared she wore a Versace dress, “stunning” Bvlgari jewels, and a coordinating fascinator. From there, she explained what made it “so iconic” were the braids in her hair that took multiple people “all night” to create.

“What’s so iconic about this is I was like, ‘Royal wedding? I’m definitely wearing braids,’” she recalled. “All night, they were braiding my hair. I think it was two girls or three girls, braiding my hair.”

The tennis champion continued, saying she slept while the braiding continued.

“I was so tired,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m going to sleep.’ So I lie down, and then they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished.”

“It was a very long process, but it was so worth it,” she concluded.

Serena Williams also commented on the ‘Downton Abbey’ type outfit her husband wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Williams didn’t just reflect on what she wore to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. She also revisited what her husband, Alexis Ohanian , wore. The Reddit co-founder, whom Williams married in 2017 , sported a tailcoat suit for the occasion.

“I love Alexis’ look as well,” Williams said before playfully adding he “looks a lot younger” in his Downtown Abbey -esque outfit.

RELATED: Serena Williams Explains Why Meghan Markle Is Her Clothing Design Inspiration

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Tl#Vogue Youtube
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels

Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end. The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

157K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy