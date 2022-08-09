Serena Williams Spent ‘All Night’ on Part of Her Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal Wedding Look: ‘It Was so Worth It’

TL;DR:

Serena Williams went to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding.

She revealed in a Vogue YouTube video hairstylists spent “all night” braiding her hair ahead of the ceremony.

“They just kept braiding until the morning,” she said.

Serena Williams also commented on her husband Alexis Ohanian’s “ Downton Abbey ” outfit.

A walk down royal memory lane for Serena Williams . In an August 2022 YouTube video, she opened up about the pink outfit she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding. In the process, Williams explained how her braided hairstyle, which made the look “iconic,” took “all night” to create.

Serena Williams attended the royal wedding along with many other celebrities

The pews of St. George’s Chapel were filled with royalty and celebrities alike for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on May 19, 2018. Serena Williams, who met Meghan in 2014 at a flag football game, was, of course, there.

Other celebrity names on the guest list included David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and more. The star-studded event continued with a private wedding reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

While not televised, a few snapshots of celebrities’ outfit changes appeared on social media. In an Instagram video, Williams showed off the tennis shoes she wore with a gown to the reception.

Serena Williams says she spent ‘all night’ getting braids before the ceremony

Williams revisited the pink outfit she wore to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding during a Life in Looks video for Vogue . “I love this image,” she said as she turned the page and laughed. “This is at the royal wedding when my friend, Meghan, married Harry.”

Williams shared she wore a Versace dress, “stunning” Bvlgari jewels, and a coordinating fascinator. From there, she explained what made it “so iconic” were the braids in her hair that took multiple people “all night” to create.

“What’s so iconic about this is I was like, ‘Royal wedding? I’m definitely wearing braids,’” she recalled. “All night, they were braiding my hair. I think it was two girls or three girls, braiding my hair.”

The tennis champion continued, saying she slept while the braiding continued.

“I was so tired,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m going to sleep.’ So I lie down, and then they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished.”

“It was a very long process, but it was so worth it,” she concluded.

Serena Williams also commented on the ‘Downton Abbey’ type outfit her husband wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Williams didn’t just reflect on what she wore to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. She also revisited what her husband, Alexis Ohanian , wore. The Reddit co-founder, whom Williams married in 2017 , sported a tailcoat suit for the occasion.

“I love Alexis’ look as well,” Williams said before playfully adding he “looks a lot younger” in his Downtown Abbey -esque outfit.

