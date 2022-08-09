ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Horrified as Kody Brown Lashes out at Christine Brown During Heartbreaking Season 17 Trailer: ‘Gaslighter’

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sister Wives star Kody Brown lashed out at his wife Christine in a new trailer for season 17 of the TLC series, leaving fans horrified by his behavior. In a clip that featured key scenes this season, the reality star said he made “sacrifices” to keep his and Christine’s relationship afloat. However, fans weren’t happy about seeing Kody behave in such a manner. Some called him a “gaslighter” in the comments section of a social media post that featured the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlz8s_0hAbOw4H00
Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In ‘Sister Wives’ season 17, Christine Brown leaves her marriage to Kody Brown behind

In a trailer for season 17, Christine packs her things and leaves behind her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. She also departs the life she created with sister wives Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown .

Christine and Kody’s split is at the heart of the new season, and her decision won’t sit well with some family members. The couple was spiritually married for more than 25 years before they parted ways in the fall of 2021.

The duo share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

‘Sister Wives’ fans were horrified at the behavior Kody Brown demonstrated toward Christine Brown in a trailer for season 17

In an Instagram post dated Aug. 8, TLC featured a two-minute trailer for the new season of Sister Wives .

Toward the end of the clip, Kody stands and yells at Christine as she joins her fellow sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown , on the front steps of Christine’s Arizona home.

He screams, “You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people.”

“That’s the reason I’m pissed off,” Kody continued as Christine looked at him without responding.

“Man, it’s a knife in the kidneys after all these years. The sacrifices I’ve made to love you,” he concluded before storming off.

Fans were horrified by his behavior toward Christine in the clip.

“Horrified, he’s a gaslighter,” wrote one viewer.

“If a man yells at you like this: run. Just run,” claimed a second fan.

“What sacrifices did he make for one woman that they didn’t make for him? If I’m not wrong, his being in this type of relationship has given him many opportunities and made him a lot of money. If anyone made more sacrifices, it’s the women raising his children. Glad Christine left, she happier now,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Kody, stop the pity party. You have made it clear Robyn is the only one that truly matters. I hope the rest of the bunch leave, too,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

When will the new season of ‘Sister Wives’ debut?

The 17th season of the TLC series will debut on Sept. 11.

The series debut is good news for fans seeking new information regarding the Brown family.

Three of the series stars, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, are very active on social media. However, they rarely speak about the series. They focus more on their personal lives, activities, and families.

Robyn and Kody Brown have not shared new information on social media in several years.

Robyn shared an inspirational quote in her last post dated March 2019.

Kody’s last post discussed his split from Christine in Nov. 2021.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Roast ‘Narcissist’ Kody Brown Who ‘Won’t Take Responsibility’ for the Breakdown of His Marriages

Comments / 24

Happy cat
3d ago

And Christine got the best revenge by leaving and living her happiest life with the support of her kids and the love of the public who cheered her on. While Kody is publicly scorned and bashed for his horrendous treatment of Christine.

Reply(2)
23
Madds
3d ago

Kody is disgusting acting all shocked about Christine. The only one he is married to legally or spiritually is Robin. The rest are just there.

Reply
20
Shirley Marlin
2d ago

all of his wives need to pack up and move on leave him standing alone but I think the only one he really loves is Robin I've been saying this for years now

Reply(4)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gaslighter#Kidneys#Marriages#Tlc Youtube
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

157K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy