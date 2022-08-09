Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.

