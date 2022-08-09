Read full article on original website
The Weekly Spoon: A Farmers Markets in the Metaverse & The Coming Home Robot Invasion
This is the Spoon Food Tech newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here. Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!
Zero Acre Farms Launches a Healthy Cultured Cooking Oil That Tastes Good and Saves the Planet
By his own admission, Zero Acre Farms founder Jeff Nobbs is a thinking man’s entrepreneur. And while he has taken a somewhat circumventous route to the world of healthy food and environmental well-being, diet and nutrition have always been at the forefront of his life. “Looking backward, even in...
Podcast: Building a Next-Generation Ingredient Company with Shiru’s Jasmin Hume
As the former head of food chemistry for Eat Just, Dr. Jasmin Hume thought there was a lot of white space for innovation when it came to food ingredients. She knew food companies would increasingly need new and novel ingredients they could build plant-based food products around, but felt there wasn’t enough research being done to discover these critical building blocks.
Forget Sidewalk Robots or Drones. In the Future, Food Could Travel to Your Home in Underground Pipes
Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scoop: Tovala to Roll Out New Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven This Fall
Tovala, a Chicago-based smart oven & food delivery startup, will roll out a new oven this fall called the Tovala Steam + Air Fry smart oven. Technically, Tovala’s second-generation oven, unveiled in 2018, has convection built in (which acts essentially the same as air frying). Even so, the company hasn’t pushed the air fryer functionality in promotions or via specifically designed air fryer recipes up to this point.
Celcy Opens Beta Testing Program For Its Combo Freezer & Oven Countertop Appliance
While new countertop cooking hardware concepts are few and far between nowadays, every now and then one emerges out of left field that does something new and different. And the Celcy, which combines freezing and automated cooking in a single-self-contained appliance, definitely qualifies as new and different. Here’s how I...
