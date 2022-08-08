Read full article on original website
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events
Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Algonquin Power: Q2 Earnings Insights
Algonquin Power AQN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Algonquin Power beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $96.80 million from the same...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
