Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
TheWrap

Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events

Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga

Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Algonquin Power: Q2 Earnings Insights

Algonquin Power AQN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Algonquin Power beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $96.80 million from the same...
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
