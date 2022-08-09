How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Opened in 1988 and renovated in the mid-2000s, TPC Southwind, located in Memphis, Tennessee, played host to the PGA Tour’s annual St. Jude Classic from 1989 to 2018. The previous host of the tournament, which began as the Memphis Open in 1958, was Colonial Country Club, which was located in Memphis before moving to nearby Cordova in the early 1970s.

After FedEx took over sponsorship of one of the annual World Golf Championships events, the course hosted the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational from 2019 to 2021. Southwind hosts the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2022.

Owned and operated by the PGA Tour as part of the Tournament Players Club network, TPC Southwind is typically ranked as one of the top 10 most difficult courses on tour. In consultation with Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller , both two-time major champions, the 18-hole championship course was designed by Don Prichard and plays more than 7,200 yards from the back tees.

The signature hole is the 230-plus-yard par-3 14th, which consistently ranks as one of the toughest par-3s on the PGA Tour.

Unfortunately for the general public, TPC Southwind is one of the private courses in the Tournament Players Club network. That doesn’t mean you can’t play it, but it’ll cost you.

How much does it cost to become a member of TPC Southwind, home of the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Championship?

A view of the 14th hole at TPC Southwind | John Sommers II/Getty Images

As it goes with most private clubs, TPC Southwind offers multiple membership types: Regular Golf, Young Professional Golf, and Non-Resident. All membership types also include access to the other features of the club, such as swimming, tennis, and fitness. Joining Southwind also gives you access and certain privileges to the other TPC properties across the U.S., which is a solid perk.

While the club’s official membership page doesn’t offer up the cost (certainly not a shock), most other reports out there are that initiation fees, depending on your level of membership, start at around $6,000. In addition, monthly dues are in the $500 range.

