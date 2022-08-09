ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ending COVID Emergency Unemployment Benefits Helped the Economy, New Fed Study Shows

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlVzk_0hAbNpqz00

The ending of emergency unemployment benefits (EUB), which were put in place during the early days of the pandemic , helped boost economic growth , according to a new paper by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

See: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

“Using the cessation of EUB across states in 2021, we establish a strong positive causal link from a reduction in the number of beneficiaries to state employment growth,” the study paper reads, in part.

The St. Louis Fed notes that because of the pandemic, between February and April of 2020, U.S. employment declined by 22 million people (or 15%).

In turn, the federal government introduced several temporary EUB programs, including providing program eligibility to Americans who would not otherwise be covered — such as contract and gig workers — extensions of benefit durations and a $600 weekly add-on for recipients, according to the Fed.

By spring 2021, employment growth began to slow and job openings were steadily rising, reaching 9.6 million in May 2021, up 2.6 million from a pre-pandemic level. This pushed some states to halt emergency benefits, saying that “the historic generosity of EUB was contributing to businesses’ difficulty filling job vacancies.”

The paper notes that 26 governors ended benefits before September, with 20 halting participation between June 19 and July 3.

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

In a blog post, Iris Arbogast, a research associate at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Bill Dupor, an economist and vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, found that terminating EUB had a statistically significant and quantitatively large positive impact on employment.

“In the three months following a state’s EUB termination, employment increased by about 37 people for every 100-person reduction in EUB recipients,” they wrote.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Ending COVID Emergency Unemployment Benefits Helped the Economy, New Fed Study Shows

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Linus Covid#General Health#Eub#The St Louis Fed#Americans
ValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Report: California slow to get unemployment benefits to workers

SACRAMENTO — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office.The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We believe many of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

US unemployment claims rise by 14,000 to 262,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans who signed up for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since November, though the U.S. job market continues to show signs of strength. Applications for jobless aid climbed by 14,000 to 262,000 and now have risen five out of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
179K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy