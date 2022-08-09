Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
wogx.com
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement
Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming.
click orlando
Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said. After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
wogx.com
Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
click orlando
‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide. “My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent...
wogx.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
wogx.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team Responds to Overturned 1,200-Gallon Fuel Tanker
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team and Engine 44 responded to a call for a 1,200-gallon fuel tanker that had rolled over at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The accident happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 200. In order to remove the...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
wogx.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
wogx.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. With the district experiencing school bus driver shortages, she tried to reassure parents that kids would be picked up even if buses were running late.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
