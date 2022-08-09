Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
LA Sparks star calls out WNBA after fighting flight delays on road trip
Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike called out the WNBA for having her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays. Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike posted a video to Twitter calling out the WNBA for making her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays.
CBS Sports
Diana Taurasi injury update: Mercury star to miss remainder of WNBA season with quad injury
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season with a quad injury, the team announced Monday. Veteran guard Yvonne Turner, who previously played with the Mercury from 2017-19, was signed to a hardship contract to replace Taurasi on the roster. After playing just 41...
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nneka Ogwumike Releases Statement After Sparks Players Sleep in Airport
The WNBPA president called for the WNBA to address its ongoing issues with arranging travel for its players.
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
Liberty roar back to beat Wings, remain in playoff hunt
Sami Whitcomb scored 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 13, all after halftime, as the visiting New York Liberty shrugged
Everyone contributes as Sun pound Sparks
Jonquel Jones’ 21 points led five Connecticut scorers in double figures, and the Sun rolled past the host Los Angeles
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update
The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0